UVA football promotional dates set for 2018 schedule

The promotional dates for the 2018 Virginia home football games were announced today (Feb. 19). Each of UVA’s seven games at Scott Stadium have a special event associated with the contest.

Virginia’s annual Homecomings Game will take place Oct. 13 when Miami visits Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers’ season-opening contest against Richmond on Sept. 1 is designated to cap off the program’s annual “Paint the Town Orange” activities that include a pep rally at Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall on Friday, Aug. 31.

The Sept. 15 game against Ohio is Youth Day and Band Day. Members of Cavman’s Crew will receive a special ticket offer and there will be youth giveaways at Scott Stadium. The day’s halftime show will feature dozens of high school bands from across the region joining the Cavalier Marching Band for a performance.

The annual Military Appreciation Day will take place during the Sept. 22 ACC opener against Louisville. The UVA athletics department provides complimentary tickets to military locations across the state for service members to attend the game that includes various ceremonies to honor those who serve our nation’s military.

The North Carolina game on Oct. 27 has been designated as Family Weekend at the University. Family members and friends of current UVA students will have access to discounted tickets for the Family Weekend game.

The Cavaliers’ Friday night game on Nov. 2 against Pitt will serve as University Day with special ticket offers to UVA faculty and staff. Achievements by University employees will be highlighted during the game.

Virginia’s Nov. 10 Senior Day against Liberty will also serve as Fan Appreciation Day.

Season tickets for UVA’s 2018 schedule are currently on sale at VirginiaSports.com or the ticket office in Bryant Hall. The season ticket renewal and priority ordering deadline is Monday, April 30.

Fans have five different price options from which to choose when purchasing 2018 season tickets. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority, Prime, Hooville, Choice and Value.

Season tickets in Priority seating are $355. Prime seating is priced at $320. The new Hooville season ticket (lower level closed end zone) can be purchased for $250. The Choice seats are $200 and the Value area is available for just $99. Faculty, staff and young alumni receive a discounted price point for each of those seating options.

A new and improved season ticket holder benefits package is being introduced for the 2018 season, which includes a V-Sabre clear bag, loaded ticket cards and merchandise and concessions vouchers. Fans who purchase season tickets in the newly-created Hooville section receive a Hooville t-shirt with each season ticket purchase, may opt-in to receive one complementary season parking pass per account in the Health System Garage and special fan engagement throughout the season.

All season tickets in Priority sections will have a required minimum annual contribution to the Virginia Athletics Foundation (2 seats – $100, 4 seats – $600, 6 seats – $3,700, 8 seats – $6,200, 10 seats – $12,500, 12 seats – $22,600) and all season tickets in Prime seating will again have a required $50 per seat contribution to VAF.

A donation to VAF is not required to purchase season tickets in the Hooville, Choice and Value seating sections.

Improvements to seating location for season ticket holders in Priority areas will take place using the online seat relocation tool in late May based on VAF Priority Points. In order to qualify for seats in Priority and Prime sections, pledges to the Virginia Athletics Foundation must be received by April 30. Bonus points will be awarded for payment of gifts received by March 31.

All returning Prime, Hooville, Choice and Value season ticket holders will have the opportunity to contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office and make changes on demand throughout the renewal period.

Several payment plans options are available until April 30, including enrollment in the auto-renewal program. The auto-renewal program includes an option to pay in four installments.

