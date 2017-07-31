UVA Football: Meet the teams, movie night on Aug. 12 at Scott Stadium

Virginia Athletics will host its Fall Sports Meet the Teams event and Scott Stadium Movie Night on Saturday, Aug. 12. This marks the first time both of these events have been held on the same evening.

Members of the Virginia field hockey and volleyball teams will be on hand to meet with fans and sign autographs starting when the gates open at 6 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the football team and receive autographs on the field beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Following the football autograph session, the popular 2017 film “Beauty and the Beast” will be shown on the Hoo Vision screen starting at 7:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to view the movie from the field and are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Seating is also available in the stands at Scott Stadium. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at the concessions stands on the east and west concourses.

The first 500 children in attendance grades 8 and below will receive a voucher for free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be redeemed during the event. Fans will also be able to pick up 2017 Virginia Football posters, magnets and schedule cards as well as register for raffle prizes.

Both events are free and open to the public. The north, east and west gates will be open and parking is free in the lots adjacent to the stadium.

