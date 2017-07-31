 jump to example.com

UVA Football: Meet the teams, movie night on Aug. 12 at Scott Stadium

Published Monday, Jul. 31, 2017, 5:28 pm

Virginia Athletics will host its Fall Sports Meet the Teams event and Scott Stadium Movie Night on Saturday, Aug. 12.  This marks the first time both of these events have been held on the same evening.

uva footballMembers of the Virginia field hockey and volleyball teams will be on hand to meet with fans and sign autographs starting when the gates open at 6 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the football team and receive autographs on the field beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Following the football autograph session, the popular 2017 film “Beauty and the Beast” will be shown on the Hoo Vision screen starting at 7:30 p.m.  Fans are welcome to view the movie from the field and are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.  Seating is also available in the stands at Scott Stadium. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at the concessions stands on the east and west concourses.

The first 500 children in attendance grades 8 and below will receive a voucher for free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be redeemed during the event.  Fans will also be able to pick up 2017 Virginia Football posters, magnets and schedule cards as well as register for raffle prizes.

Both events are free and open to the public.  The north, east and west gates will be open and parking is free in the lots adjacent to the stadium.

 

2017 Virginia Football Ticket Information

Season tickets, three-game mini packages, single-game tickets and Cavalier Value Packages are on sale now through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office. Single-game tickets to the home finale against Virginia Tech are currently available to 2017 season ticket holders and Virginia Athletics Foundation donors only or through the purchase of a season ticket or three-game mini-package. Single-game tickets for the Virginia-Virginia-Tech game will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 11.

Fans may purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-8821 or 434-924-8821 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets can also be ordered in person by visiting the Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium weekdays between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

