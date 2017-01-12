UVA football to face Maryland in 2023, 2024

UVA and Maryland will meet in football for a two-game series in 2023 and 2024, the schools jointly announced today. The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in College Park and Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Charlottesville.

It will mark the first games between the teams since the 2013 season. Dating back to 1919, UVA and Maryland have met 78 times with the Terrapins owning a 44-34-2 advantage in the series.

Virginia and Maryland played every season from 1957 until 2013 as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. In 2014, Maryland joined the Big Ten conference. At the time the series ended, it was UVA’s second longest consecutive streak against an opponent, trailing only UVA’s series with North Carolina that has been played every year since 1910.

“There has been discussion about getting Maryland back on our schedule since I arrived, so I am pleased we could work out the details for a series,” said Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall. “The schools have so much history as conference rivals. I believe this is a series that benefits both programs and I’m sure the fans of both schools will be excited to hear this announcement.”

UVA’s other previously announced non-conference opponents for the 2023 and 2024 seasons are BYU and Notre Dame. The Cavaliers host BYU in 2023 and travel to Notre Dame in 2024.

