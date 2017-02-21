 jump to example.com

UVA football adds two more FBS transfers

Published Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 3:46 pm

uva footballUVA football head coach Bronco Mendenhall has added two more FBS transfers to the program.

Offensive linemen John Montelus of Notre Dame and Brandon Pertile of Oklahoma State have signed grant-in-aid paperwork and will enroll at UVA and compete for the Cavaliers this fall. Both student-athletes are currently completing their undergraduate degrees as their respective universities and each will have one year of eligibility at Virginia.

Montelus (Everett, Mass.) and Pertile (Clearwater, Fla.) join offensive lineman Colin McGovern (Notre Dame) and quarterback Marvin Zanders (Missouri) as FBS transfers that signed grant-in-aid paperwork for the 2017 season. McGovern and Zanders signed with UVA earlier this month.

 

John Montelus (MONT-uh-luss)
6-4 • 310 • OL
Everett, Mass. • Everett HS/Notre Dame

PREVIOUS SCHOOL
Spent the 2013-16 seasons at Notre Dame … redshirted the 2013 season … appeared in six career games for the Irish on offense and defense … moved to the defensive line during preparation for the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl preparation against Ohio State at the conclusion of the 2015 season … played in two games, against Nevada and Army, in 2016 on defense … saw time on the offensive line in 2015 against Texas, UMass and Pitt.

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL
Three-year offensive line starter at Everett High School in Everett, Mass., for head coach John DiBiaso … named to 2012 Boston Globe All-Scholastic team … first-team offensive lineman on Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association All-State Super 26 team for 2012 … first lineman ever to be a finalist for ESPN Boston Mr. Football Award … ranked 82nd player nationally on MaxPreps/Tom Lemming Top100 list … rated 74th on Rivals 250 list … ranked first on Rivals.com list of offensive guards … ranked 51st overall and second among offensive guards on Scout 300 by Scout.com … played left tackle as a junior and senior … helped Everett to three straight Massachusetts Division IA Super Bowl crowns his final three seasons, including a 20-19 win over unbeaten Barnstable in 2012 at Gillette Stadium … helped Everett defeat top-seeded Masconomet Regional 42-14 in 2012 IA East semifinals … played in U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio … weighed only about 200 pounds when he entered high school … born in Haiti, moved to Canada at age two, then to Massachusetts when he was nine … son of Eldridge Fabre.

 

Brandon Pertile (PURR-tile)
6-4 • 315 • OL
Clearwater, Fla. • Countryside HS/Oklahoma State

PREVIOUS SCHOOL
Played three career games at Oklahoma State over the 2015 and 2016 seasons … spent the 2014 season at Mesa Community College in Arizona, but was sidelined much of the season due to injury and received a medical hardship … spent the 2013 season at Georgia State where he appeared in six games with four starts.

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL
Played high school football for coach Jared Davis at Countryside HS in Clearwater, Fla. … contributed to an offensive line that paved the way for almost 200 rushing yards per game … selected to compete in the Pinellas County Senior All-Star Game and was honored as the game’s most valuable offensive lineman … named first team all-conference and offensive line MVP in his county … also briefly competed in wrestling and baseball … son of Rick and Debbie Pertile … active community service volunteer in the Pertile Family Foundation … cousin, Matt Marzahl, was a decathlete on the University of Illinois-Chicago track and field team.

