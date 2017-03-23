 jump to example.com

UVA finds another immune system link science said didn’t exist

Published Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017, 7:53 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva school of medicineThe UVA School of Medicine has again shown that a part of the body thought to be disconnected from the immune system actually interacts with it, and that discovery helps explain cases of male infertility, certain autoimmune diseases and even the failure of cancer vaccines.

Scientists developing such vaccines may need to reconsider their work in light of the new findings or risk unintentionally sabotaging their own efforts. UVA’s Kenneth Tung, MD, said that many vaccines likely are failing simply because researchers are picking the wrong targets – targets that aren’t actually foreign to the immune system and thus won’t provoke the desired immune responses.

 

Overturning Orthodoxy

Tung, of UVA’s Beirne B. Carter Center for Immunology Research, and a team of collaborators have discovered an unexpected interaction between men’s testes and the immune system. While science textbooks insist the testes are barricaded from the immune system by an impenetrable wall of cells, the researchers have determined there’s actually a very small door in that wall, a door that appears to open in only one direction.

The team discovered that the testes release some, but not all, of the antigens – substances that can spur an immune response – that are created during the production of sperm. Because the testes release these antigens naturally, the immune system ignores them. That’s a normal, healthy response, but it also may explain why cancer vaccines are failing. Cancer vaccines target antigens, so if vaccine developers rely on antigens that are ignored by the immune system, the vaccine won’t work.

“In essence, we believe the testes antigens can be divided into those which are sequestered [behind the barrier] and those that are not,” Tung said. “Antigens which are not sequestered would not be very good cancer vaccine candidates.”

The good news is that doctors can determine which antigens a patient’s cancer cells release. By targeting sequestered antigens – the ones unknown to the immune system – doctors could greatly increase vaccines’ chances of success.

 

Treating Infertility

The finding also may prove important for couples seeking to have children. Up to 12 percent of men who suffer from infertility have an autoimmune response to their own reproductive cells. That means their immune systems are attacking their sperm, essentially. Tung and his collaborators shed light on what may be happening, showing that a particular step during the creation of sperm is responsible for determining whether the sperm antigens will spark an immune response. Cells called “regulatory T cells” then help control the immune system’s response to the non-sequestered antigens. In men who are infertile because of an autoimmune disorder, something is going wrong with the process, leading the immune system to attack when it shouldn’t. With that knowledge, doctors may be able to develop new treatments for the autoimmune disorders and the resulting infertility.

 

Rethinking the Immune System

The discovery of the unknown immune interaction comes less than two years after UVA’s Jonathan Kipnis and Antoine Louveau rewrote textbooks when they discovered that the brain has a direct connection to the immune system, a connection long thought not to exist. That discovery could have profound effects in the quest to defeat diseases ranging from Alzheimer’s to multiple sclerosis.

Tung and his colleagues have published their findings in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. The research team consisted of Tung, of UVA’s Department of Pathology, its Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology and its Beirne B. Carter Center for Immunology Research; Jessica Harakal; Hui Qiao; Claudia Rival; Jonathan C.H. Li; Alberta G.A. Paul: Karen Wheeler; Patcharin Pramoonjago; Constance M. Grafer; Wei Sun; Robert D. Sampson; Elissa W.P. Wong of the Center for Biomedical Research, Population Council; Prabhakara P. Reddi; Umesh S. Deshmukh; Daniel M. Hardy of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center; Huanghui Tang of Northwestern University; C. Yan Cheng of the Center for Biomedical Research, Population Council; and Erwin Goldberg of Northwestern University.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia Tech hosts regional tree climbing championship April 1-2
McAuliffe budget amendment address Hampton Roads tunnel toll violations concerns
Obenshain comments on veto of charter schools bill
Waynesboro Police: Beware of government grants scam
Another UVA hoops departure: Cause for alarm?
Game Notes: #16 UVA opens ACC home schedule with Duke
Latest to leave UVA hoops: Darius Thompson
Sen. Warner on Friedman confirmation as Ambassador to Israel
Daily Living Center announces 2017 Golden Mile Fundraiser
Northam for Governor releases “Kia” online video
Gov. McAuliffe announces independent review of WMATA
How to find the best water damage professional
Food Truck Wednesdays return April 5
Ken Plum: Virginia will lose under TrumpCare
Eagles tribute band coming to the Wayne Theatre on April 1
Online program aims to help people with HIV live longer, healthier lives
Cold day snowballs for EMU baseball in loss to W&L
VMI shut out at William & Mary, 7-0
Women’s lacrosse: No. 19 UVA tops James Madison 9-6
Liberty faces UMBC in CIT quarterfinal matchup
#16 UVA baseball defeats Towson, 8-4
Platt urges Virginians to tell Congress to oppose Trumpcare
Fishburne Military School to lead Key Club International’s District 9B for 14th consecutive year
Thirty former Obama aides endorse Tom Perriello
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 