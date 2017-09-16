 jump to example.com

UVA dominates UConn, wins 38-12

Published Saturday, Sep. 16, 2017, 3:14 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

UVA put together its most complete effort to date under second-year coach Bronco Mendenhall, easily dispatching of UConn on Saturday by a 38-12 final.

uva footballThe Cavs (2-1) led 24-0 at the half as senior quarterback Kurt Benkert threw for 204 yards and a touchdown in the opening 30 minutes, and led Virginia on a pair of TD drives in the final five minutes of the second quarter.

Both came after the Huskies (1-1) failed to convert fourth downs in UVA territory. Benkert connected with Doni Dowling on a 42-yard touchdown pass after the first stop, then led UVA on a six-play, 53-yard drive capped by a Jordan Ellis 7-yard TD run with 31 seconds left to monetize that one.

Another fourth-down stop in the third quarter, inside the Virginia 10, led to another ‘Hoos score, on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Benkert to Olamide Zaccheaus, extending the UVA lead to 31-0.

UConn finally got on the board on a trick play, out of a wildcat formation featuring backup quarterback David Pindell taking the snap, handing off and the ball ending up in the hands of starting QB Bryant Shirreffs, who connected with Hergy Mayala on a 60-yard bomb.

Shirreffs and Mayala hooked up in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard TD pass with 6:58 to go. The Huskies went for two after both scores, and failed on both.

Benkert and Andre Levrone closed out the scoring for Virginia with a 73-yard catch-and-run TD with 6:02 to go. On the pass, Benkert broke his own single-game school passing record, with 455 yards, completing 30 of his 40 pass attempts, with three touchdown passes and one inteception.

A 30-yard Kevin Mensah TD run in garbage time, and another failed UConn two-point try, provided the final entries of note in the box score.

Virginia piled up 626 yards of total offense, including an impressive 171 yards on the ground, on 31 attempts. UVA had run for a total of 147 yards on 56 attempts in its first two games.

Oladmide Zaccheaus put up big numbers across the board, hauling in nine catches for 122 yards, and gaining 47 more on the ground.

Two other Cav receivers surpassed the 100-yard mark – Doni Dowling had 136 yards on six catches, and Andre Levrone had 127 yards on four catches.

Jordan Ellis had a season-best 95 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Micah Kiser had 15 tackles and two sacks to lead the Virginia D, which surrendered a season-high 434 yards to the Huskies, though 161 of those yards came in the fourth quarter in garbage time.

Shirreffs finished with 227 yards passing, completing 18 of his 26 attempts, with two touchdowns, but he had a pass intercepted at the UVA 1, and lost a fumble at the UVA 3, snuffing out two prime first-half scoring opportunities.

Story by Chris Graham

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

UVA dominates UConn, wins 38-12

UVA put together its most complete effort to date under second-year coach Bronco Mendenhall, easily dispatching of UConn on Saturday by a 38-12 final.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
UVA D solid in big win over UConn
State Police cruiser, motorcycle collide in Augusta County
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Recap of UVA win over UConn
UVA offensive line play keys Cavs’ win
U.S. News recognizes MBU among the best in the South
WTJU forging global connections through radio station visit from Ghana
Live Blog: UVA hosts UConn on Football Saturday
Virginia State Police investigating death in Buckingham County
UVA tops Virginia Tech in football: Wait, men’s soccer
Women’s soccer: No. 5 Virginia plays NC State to 0-0 draw in ACC opener
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 18-22
Virginia Tech, UVA students team up for sustainability
Adopt a teacher, and give them teaching supplies
Deadline for Miss State Fair of Virginia quickly approaching
Now’s a good time to have chimneys, heating units inspected
Route 250 bridge work continues this weekend
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 