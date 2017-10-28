UVA digs early hole, unable to get back out in 31-14 loss at Pitt

Virginia fell behind big early for a second straight week, and the ‘Hoos were not able to dig out of the hole in a 31-14 loss at Pitt on Saturday.

The Panthers (4-5, 2-3 ACC) converted an early Kurt Benkert interception into a 14-yard Darrin Hall touchdown to get on the board first.

The Cavs (5-3, 2-2 ACC) had great field position on its first three drives, but the interception ended the first, a missed A.J. Mejia field goal snuffed out the second, and a failed fourth-down conversion at the Pitt 28 concluded the third.

A 19-yard TD pass from Ben DiNucci to Jester Weah a minute into the second quarter pushed the margin to 14-0, and it was 21-0 midway through the second after a 75-yard punt-return touchdown by Quadree Henderson.

UVA finally got on the board with 1:13 to go in the first half on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Benkert to Hasise DuBois that made it 21-7 at the break.

The ‘Hoos had the ball to start the second half, but the offense went three-and-out, and Pitt churned out a 10-play, 82-yard drive capped by a 25-yard touchdown run by Qadree Ollison that made it 28-7 Panthers.

Virginia got it back to a two-score game on the first play of the fourth quarter, on a 2-yard TD pass from Benkert to Richard Burney on a fourth-down play.

An Alex Kessman 30-yard field goal with 11:09 to go made it a three-score game again, at 31-14.

The Cavs had one last chance to make it interesting, driving to the Pitt 1, but two runs into the line from there came up short, with Jordan Ellis tackled inside the line on fourth down, with 4:35 left.

Virginia got the ball back at the Pitt 38 with 2:54 left after a partially blocked punt and drove inside the 5, but the drive stalled out in the final minute.

Inside the numbers: UVA vs. Pitt

Virginia actually outgained Pitt in total offense, 314-310. Benkert was 22-for-42 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, and a passer rating of 105.7.

The ‘Hoos ran 31 times for 102 yards, with Ellis running for 58 yards on 15 carries.

Olamide Zaccheaus had 80 yards on eight catches, but dropped a pass in the end zone in the final minute.

DiNucci was 10-for-18 passing for Pitt for 134 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and a passer rating of 125.3.

The Pitt ground game churned out 176 yards on 40 attempts, with Hall gaining 111 yards on 25 carries.

Key stat: Third (and fourth) downs

Virginia had more total yards and more first downs (20-19 edge there), but was just 6-of-17 on third downs and 1-of-5 on fourth downs.

Pitt kept the chains moving on its side, converting 5-of-12 on third downs.

Recap by Chris Graham