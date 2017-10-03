 jump to example.com

UVA Creative Writing Program, Kapnick Foundation present Rita Dove, Mark Doty

Published Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, 12:00 am

The University of Virginia Creative Writing Program and the Kapnick Foundation present a free conversation with esteemed poets Rita Dove and Mark Doty at The Paramount Theater on Tuesday, October 10 at 6 p.m.

paramount theaterThe topic of the lecture will be “What Violence has Torn Apart: A conversation on writing across the lines.”

The late John Berger wrote that the work of “every authentic poem” is to “bring together what life has separated or violence has torn apart.” At this moment, many American poets feel keenly the importance of writing across divides. What can our poems do to cross the lines of race, gender, class, or sexual identity? What obstacles-imposed by ourselves or others-get in the way? Two poets-Rita Dove, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Commonwealth Professor of English at UVA, and Mark Doty, National Book Award winner and Kapnick Distinguished Writer-in-Residence at UVA-will discuss these questions with each other and with the audience, talk about what they have or haven’t been able to write, and why poetry feels necessary now.

 

Details

 

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Washington and Lee alums discuss public corruption, special investigations
New studios, new artisans join 23rd annual Artisans Studio Tour
Hurricane relief efforts unite concerned EMU students
Opoku’s golden goal completes UVA comeback win over Portland
Henrico County woman named Miss State Fair
Game Preview: VMI faces another tough test with Samford in SoCon
Game Preview: How does UVA stack up with Duke in ACC opener?
House Republican Leaders react to single payer system proposed by House Democrat candidates
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 