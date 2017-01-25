 jump to example.com

UVA Center for Politics to mark JFK’s 100th birthday with JFK100 Series

Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 6:34 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva center for politicsIn anticipation of John F. Kennedy’s 100th birthday in May and the scheduled release of all remaining sealed, assassination-related archives in October, the University of Virginia Center for Politics is announcing JFK100, a yearlong series of new programs and classes covering the life and legacy of America’s 35th president. Included among the new programs will be a new national television documentary (currently in production) and the first public release of more than 300 unreleased photos of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy.

Public programs and symposia planned for the year include:

  • First public exhibit of a selection of unreleased Kennedy photos. (February)
  • Looking the Part:  JFK’s impact on the media and image-making in modern American politics. (March)
  • Kennedy and the Civil Rights Movement, a panel discussion exploring Kennedy’s often-reluctant participation. (April)
  • JFK 100th Birthday celebration at UVA Reunions. (June)
  • Race to the Moon, featuring pioneers of America’s exploration of space. (September)
  • Secret JFK Records: A look into the records of the Kennedy assassination that remained sealed from public view. (October)

The final dates and participants will be announced ahead of each event.

The Center is partnering with PBS to produce a national television documentary featuring a selection of the unreleased photos and new stories about the life and legacy of JFK. The new documentary will serve as a sequel to the Center’s 2013 release, The Kennedy Half Century, which won an Emmy Award for Best Historical Documentary. The Center also is partnering with Coursera and iTunes U to produce a series of new lessons for its Massive Open Online Course titled The Kennedy Half Century and taught by Center for Politics Director Larry J. Sabato, which to date has enrolled nearly 200,000 students from around the world.

Prof. Sabato also is teaching a special on-Grounds seminar in the Rotunda for University students focused on Kennedy’s life and legacy, and his unique connections to the University of Virginia. Confirmed guest speakers include: Buell Frazier of Dallas, who drove Lee Harvey Oswald to work on the morning of the assassination; Sid Davis, who rode in the Dallas motorcade and was a pool reporter on Air Force One when Lyndon Johnson took the oath of office; Michael McShane, who assisted his father, former U.S. Marshal James McShane, with security during JFK’s 1960 campaign; and Edward Nixon, brother of former President Richard Nixon.

“President Kennedy remains one of the most admired men of the 20th century, and it is right and proper that we observe the 100th anniversary of his birth with a look back at his life and an examination of his living legacy,” Prof. Sabato said. “Today, when Americans are deeply divided about politics, perhaps we can learn some lessons about leadership that once united us.”

 

About the UVA Center for Politics

Founded by political analyst and Professor Larry J. Sabato, the UVA Center for Politics (www.centerforpolitics.org) is a non-partisan institute that seeks to promote the value of politics, improve civics education, and increase civic participation through comprehensive research, pragmatic analysis, and innovative educational programs.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Susan Platt announces campaign for lieutenant governor

Susan Platt announced her candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Warner, Kaine cosponsor permanent repeal of Global Gag Rule

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are cosponsoring a bill to permanently repeal the Global Gag Rule.

McAuliffe announces decrease in Virginia unemployment rate

The Virginia seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point in December to 4.1 percent.

Podcast: Chris Graham talks Trump, media, U.S. politics

Chris Graham talks the first four days of the new Trump administration, the news media and U.S. politics on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Three dead in Fluvanna County crash

Three people are dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County on Monday.

House Democrats reiterate demand for redistricting vote

Virginia House Democrats reiterated their call for a vote to amend the state constitution to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission.

One dead, one in critical condition in Waynesboro drug overdoses

A 44-year-old woman is dead and a 36-year-old male is in critical condition as a result of expected drug overdoses in Waynesboro Saturday night.

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward

Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

Marial Shayok: Improved play keys UVA in ACC winning streak

Marial Shayok came out of the gate looking like the latest in a line of UVA guards picking up the slack for guys lost to the NBA.

Your game MVP for #16 UVA: Would you believe Jack Salt?

Remember when UVA center Jack Salt got two minutes at Pitt? Two minutes for the starting center. That same Jack Salt couldn’t get off the court Saturday. Literally.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 