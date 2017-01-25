UVA Center for Politics to mark JFK’s 100th birthday with JFK100 Series

In anticipation of John F. Kennedy’s 100th birthday in May and the scheduled release of all remaining sealed, assassination-related archives in October, the University of Virginia Center for Politics is announcing JFK100, a yearlong series of new programs and classes covering the life and legacy of America’s 35th president. Included among the new programs will be a new national television documentary (currently in production) and the first public release of more than 300 unreleased photos of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy.

Public programs and symposia planned for the year include:

First public exhibit of a selection of unreleased Kennedy photos. (February)

Looking the Part: JFK’s impact on the media and image-making in modern American politics. (March)

Kennedy and the Civil Rights Movement, a panel discussion exploring Kennedy’s often-reluctant participation. (April)

JFK 100th Birthday celebration at UVA Reunions. (June)

Race to the Moon, featuring pioneers of America’s exploration of space. (September)

Secret JFK Records: A look into the records of the Kennedy assassination that remained sealed from public view. (October)

The final dates and participants will be announced ahead of each event.

The Center is partnering with PBS to produce a national television documentary featuring a selection of the unreleased photos and new stories about the life and legacy of JFK. The new documentary will serve as a sequel to the Center’s 2013 release, The Kennedy Half Century, which won an Emmy Award for Best Historical Documentary. The Center also is partnering with Coursera and iTunes U to produce a series of new lessons for its Massive Open Online Course titled The Kennedy Half Century and taught by Center for Politics Director Larry J. Sabato, which to date has enrolled nearly 200,000 students from around the world.

Prof. Sabato also is teaching a special on-Grounds seminar in the Rotunda for University students focused on Kennedy’s life and legacy, and his unique connections to the University of Virginia. Confirmed guest speakers include: Buell Frazier of Dallas, who drove Lee Harvey Oswald to work on the morning of the assassination; Sid Davis, who rode in the Dallas motorcade and was a pool reporter on Air Force One when Lyndon Johnson took the oath of office; Michael McShane, who assisted his father, former U.S. Marshal James McShane, with security during JFK’s 1960 campaign; and Edward Nixon, brother of former President Richard Nixon.

“President Kennedy remains one of the most admired men of the 20th century, and it is right and proper that we observe the 100th anniversary of his birth with a look back at his life and an examination of his living legacy,” Prof. Sabato said. “Today, when Americans are deeply divided about politics, perhaps we can learn some lessons about leadership that once united us.”

About the UVA Center for Politics

Founded by political analyst and Professor Larry J. Sabato, the UVA Center for Politics (www.centerforpolitics.org) is a non-partisan institute that seeks to promote the value of politics, improve civics education, and increase civic participation through comprehensive research, pragmatic analysis, and innovative educational programs.