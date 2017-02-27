 jump to example.com

UVA Center for Politics to display unreleased Kennedy photos

Published Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 2:34 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva center for politicsThe UVA Center for Politics will unveil a collection of previously unreleased Kennedy photos at a public event on Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Minor Hall 125 on the Grounds of the University of Virginia. The exhibition is part of the Center’s JFK100 series marking President John F. Kennedy’s 100th birthday.

The presentation will include a discussion with Center for Politics Director Larry J. Sabato, Kennedy historian and journalist John T. Shaw, and Lana Sherrard, the donor of the photos. In addition to the photos, the event will also feature memorabilia from the 1960 Democratic National Convention and White House correspondence during JFK’s administration, both of which were recently donated to the Center for Politics.

The event is free and open to the public with advanced registration at centerforpolitics.org/jfkphotos.html. Members of the media are also welcome to attend; for more information, contact the media staffers listed above.

This is the first of several planned Center for Politics’ programs this year centered around JFK100. Additional public programs and symposia planned for the year include:

  • Looking the Part:  JFK’s impact on the media and image-making in modern American politics. (Wednesday, March 29)
  • Kennedy and the Civil Rights Movement, a panel discussion exploring Kennedy’s often-reluctant participation. (April)
  • JFK 100th Birthday celebration at UVA Reunions. (June)
  • Race to the Moon, featuring pioneers of America’s exploration of space. (September)
  • Secret JFK Records: A look into the records of the Kennedy assassination that remained sealed from public view. (October)

The final dates and participants will be announced ahead of each event.

The Center is partnering with PBS to produce a national television documentary featuring a selection of the unreleased photos and new stories about the life and legacy of JFK. The new documentary will serve as a sequel to the Center’s 2013 release, The Kennedy Half Century, which won an Emmy Award for Best Historical Documentary. The Center also is partnering with Coursera and iTunes U to produce a series of new lessons for its Massive Open Online Course entitled The Kennedy Half Century and taught by Center for Politics Director Larry J. Sabato, which to date has enrolled nearly 200,000 students from around the world.

Prof. Sabato also is teaching a special on-Grounds seminar in the Rotunda for University students focused on Kennedy’s life and legacy, and his unique connections to the University of Virginia. Confirmed guest speakers will include: Buell Frazier of Dallas, who drove Lee Harvey Oswald to work on the morning of the assassination; Sid Davis, who rode in the Dallas motorcade and was a pool reporter on Air Force One when Lyndon Johnson took the oath of office; Michael McShane, who assisted his father, former U.S. Marshal James McShane, with security during JFK’s 1960 campaign; and Edward Nixon, brother of former President Richard Nixon.

 

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 