UVA cancels Sunday women’s soccer friendlies

The UVA women’s soccer exhibition game against the U18 U.S. Youth National Team, scheduled for Sunday (Aug. 13) at 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium, has been cancelled due to the ongoing public safety concerns in Charlottesville.

The exhibition game between Maryland and the U18 U.S. Youth National Team to be played Sunday (Aug. 13) at4 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium, has also been cancelled.

A State of Emergency for Virginia was declared on Saturday and the University of Virginia cancelled all scheduled events and programming for Saturday effective at noon. The University is monitoring the developments in Charlottesville and continues to coordinate with state and local law enforcement.

The UVA Medical Center remains open.