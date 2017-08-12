 jump to example.com

UVA cancels Sunday women’s soccer friendlies

Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 3:08 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia soccerThe UVA women’s soccer exhibition game against the U18 U.S. Youth National Team, scheduled for Sunday (Aug. 13) at 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium, has been cancelled due to the ongoing public safety concerns in Charlottesville.

The exhibition game between Maryland and the U18 U.S. Youth National Team to be played Sunday (Aug. 13) at4 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium, has also been cancelled.

A State of Emergency for Virginia was declared on Saturday and the University of Virginia cancelled all scheduled events and programming for Saturday effective at noon.  The University is monitoring the developments in Charlottesville and continues to coordinate with state and local law enforcement.

The UVA Medical Center remains open.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Three emerging artisans join 23rd annual Studio Tour
House GOP statement on events in Charlottesville
EMU Centennial theatrics to feature Ted Swartz, Ingrid de Sanctis
UVA Saturday athletics events canceled
Women’s soccer: UVA hosts U18 U.S. Youth National Team on Sunday
Hillcats win big in series opener with Dash
Soul Choice Theatre resents ‘Before You Say I Do’ at Altria Theater
Augusta County property reassessment under way
Changes in traffic pattern, congestion possible during Lock’n Music Festival
Gindl grants Squirrels win with walk-off
Keys rally, drop Potomac, 4-2
Virginia Tech expert warns against over reaction in North Korean standoff
Sierra Club endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
Anthem leaves federal health insurance exchange in Virginia: Reactions
McAuliffe on Charlottesville rally: ‘Stay away’
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The end of the world as we know it?
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 