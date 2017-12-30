UVA-Boston College Postgame: Video highlights, game notes, more
Published Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 6:23 pm
Team Notes
- Tony Bennett earned his 200th win at UVA
- The Cavaliers are 9-0 in ACC openers under Tony Bennett, part of a 10-game win streak in ACC openers
- Virginia has won five straight games vs. Boston College and leads the all-time series 14-7
- The Cavaliers have held all 13 opponents under 50 percent shooting the year
- The Cavaliers are 9-0 this season in John Paul Jones Arena and have an 11-game home win streak
- Virginia is 120-24 at JPJ under Bennett.
- The Cavaliers held Boston College’s leading scorer Ky Bowman (16.8 ppg, 8th in the ACC) to a season-low five points
Player Notes
- Double-figure scorers: Ty Jerome (29), Kyle Guy (11)
- Ty Jerome finished with a career-high 31 points to become UVA’s first 30-point scorer since Joe Harris recorded 36 points in a 73-68 win over Duke in 2012-13
- Isaiah Wilkins tallied a career-high 14 rebounds
- Wilkins recorded four blocks to pass Steve Castellan (108) and Assane Sene (108) for sixth in school history with 110
- Jerome made a career-high with 11 field goals in a career-high 37 minutes
- Kyle Guy finished with double digit points for the 11th time in 13 games
- Jack Salt played a season-high 31 minutes
Highlights
