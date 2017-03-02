UVA-Boise State football game moved to Friday, Sept. 22

The last time UVA and Boise State played on a Friday night didn’t turn out too well for the guys in orange and blue.

So it isn’t necessarily great news that ESPN and the Mountain West Conference have announced that the Virginia football game at Boise State originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, will be moved to Friday, Sept. 22 and will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. MT in Boise).

Yay.

Virginia is also scheduled to host Virginia Tech on Friday, Nov. 24, making the 2017 campaign the first time in program history the Cavaliers have two Friday games in the same season.