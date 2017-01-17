UVA basketball walk-on Jeff Jones declared academically ineligible

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

UVA senior forward Jeff Jones (Charlottesville, Va.) has been declared academically ineligible for the spring semester, head coach Tony Bennett announced Tuesday (Jan. 17).

Jones joined the team as a walk-on in 2013-14 and played in 35 career games for the Cavaliers.

Jones, the son of former Virginia point guard-turned-head coach Jeff Jones, scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 70 career minutes, shooting 4-of-14 (28.6 percent) from the field.