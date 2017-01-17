UVA basketball walk-on Jeff Jones declared academically ineligible
Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 4:28 pm
Front Page » Sports » UVA basketball walk-on Jeff Jones declared academically ineligible
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
UVA senior forward Jeff Jones (Charlottesville, Va.) has been declared academically ineligible for the spring semester, head coach Tony Bennett announced Tuesday (Jan. 17).
Jones joined the team as a walk-on in 2013-14 and played in 35 career games for the Cavaliers.
Jones, the son of former Virginia point guard-turned-head coach Jeff Jones, scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 70 career minutes, shooting 4-of-14 (28.6 percent) from the field.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion