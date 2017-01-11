UVA basketball on the big screen at The Paramount
Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, 7:13 pm
Front Page » Sports » UVA basketball on the big screen at The Paramount
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Paramount Theater invites the Charlottesville community to watch the UVA men’s basketball team take on Villanova and ACC rivals Syracuse and Virginia Tech on the big screen.
Cheer on the ‘Hoos as they travel to Villanova on January 29 at 1:00PM, to play Jay Wright’s Wildcats – currently ranked #1 in the NCAA and winner of the 2016 NCAA Championship – at The Pavilion. Then, UVA will travel to Carrier Dome on February 4 at 12:00PM to play Syracuse (currently ranked #11), whose head coach Jim Boeheim has led the Orange to nine Big East regular season championships.
Finally, the Hoos will face off with the rival Hokies at Virginia Tech on February 12 at 6:30PM. Currently standing at #9 in the ACC, Virginia Tech is led by head coach Buzz Williams in this anticipated match-up in Blacksburg.
Theater doors will open an hour before tip off. Full concessions will be available at these events and may be taken into the theater during the broadcast. Tickets to this event are free. Registration is suggested online at www.theparamount.net.
Related
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion