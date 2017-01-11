UVA basketball on the big screen at The Paramount

The Paramount Theater invites the Charlottesville community to watch the UVA men’s basketball team take on Villanova and ACC rivals Syracuse and Virginia Tech on the big screen.

Cheer on the ‘Hoos as they travel to Villanova on January 29 at 1:00PM, to play Jay Wright’s Wildcats – currently ranked #1 in the NCAA and winner of the 2016 NCAA Championship – at The Pavilion. Then, UVA will travel to Carrier Dome on February 4 at 12:00PM to play Syracuse (currently ranked #11), whose head coach Jim Boeheim has led the Orange to nine Big East regular season championships.

Finally, the Hoos will face off with the rival Hokies at Virginia Tech on February 12 at 6:30PM. Currently standing at #9 in the ACC, Virginia Tech is led by head coach Buzz Williams in this anticipated match-up in Blacksburg.

Theater doors will open an hour before tip off. Full concessions will be available at these events and may be taken into the theater during the broadcast. Tickets to this event are free. Registration is suggested online at www.theparamount.net.