UVA Basketball Notebook: Like what we’re seeing from Kyle Guy

Before the season, I talked with UVA guard Kyle Guy, the rising sophomore sharpshooter, about his work to develop a dribble-drive game.

Guy said he was working on adding that dimension to his game, saying coaches had been telling him since the end of his freshman season that he already had the respect of defenders for his ability to hit the three, and that getting into the lane and getting to the rim and foul line would make him that much more dangerous.

Through two games, the former McDonald’s All-American is getting good early returns on his offseason work.

Guy attempted just 35 free throws in 34 games as a freshman, but he’s already been to the line 13 times through the opening two games in 2017-2018, a sign that he’s being more aggressive.

Another sign of that aggression: just six of his 17 shots from the field through two games are from behind the arc. Last season, just over half of his field-goal attempts (103 of 205) were from long-range.

The bottom-line numbers are indicative of improved offensive efficiency. Guy is averaging 15 points a game, double his 7.5 points-per-game average a year ago, shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line (up from 43.9 percent from the field and 49.5 percent from three last year).

It’s early, and Virginia’s two opponents are hardly world-beaters, but you have to like what you’re seeing from Guy thus far.

How about that Jay Huff?

Huff, a 7’1” redshirt freshman, didn’t get off the bench in Virginia’s 60-48 win over UNC Greensboro on Friday, after which coach Tony Bennett said he didn’t use Huff because of concerns about his ability to defend the post against the Spartans.

One thing we know after the Cavs’ 93-49 win over Austin Peay on Monday: there are no concerns about Huff’s ability to put the ball in the bucket.

Huff made his first six shots from the field, and finished the night shooting 7-of-8 from the floor, 2-of-2 from three-point range, with another jumper just inside the arc, in 24 minutes.

Huff is clearly also the fan favorite, getting a loud ovation when he entered the game for the first time at the 13:50 mark of the first half.

The big man scored on his first possession in the game, knocking down a three from left of the top of the key, to even louder cheers from the home crowd.

Inside the Numbers

Virginia was 17-of-21 on shots at the rim. The ‘Hoos were just 6-of-12 on shots at the rim in the win over UNCG three nights ago.

Devon Hall had the quietest 19 points I’ve seen in a while. The redshirt senior was 6-of-9 from the floor in 25 minutes, going 5-of-5 on two-point shots and 6-of-6 at the foul line.

Redshirt freshman DeAndre Hunter had 13 points, and got to the line – going 6-of-7 at the stripe.

Another freshman making his UVA debut, Marco Anthony, led the ‘Hoos with four assists in 19 minutes.

Isaiah Wilkins had a typical Isaiah Wilkins night – shooting the ball just three times from the floor, making two of those shots, and leading Virginia with eight rebounds.

Column by Chris Graham