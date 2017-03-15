Chris Williams, former UVA basketball star, passes away at 36
Published Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2017, 6:46 pm
Former UVA men’s basketball standout Chris Williams passed away suddenly Wednesday morning in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 36 years old.
Williams played at Virginia from 1999-2002 and is eighth all-time in scoring at UVA with 1,812 points. He was a three-time All-ACC honoree and the 1999 ACC Freshman of the Year.
After earning ACC All-Freshman Team and Third-Team All-ACC honors in 1999, he was a Second-Team All-ACC pick in 2000. He again was a third-team honoree in 2001. He led UVA to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2001 and NIT appearances in 2000 and 2002.
Williams is the only player in UVA history to rank in the top 10 in career points, rebounds, blocked shots and steals. Williams finished ninth in career rebounding at Virginia with 786 and totaled 14 career double-doubles. He also is tied for third in career steals (189), ninth in career starts (112) and 10th in career blocked shots (97).
Williams played basketball overseas for 14 years prior to his retirement in 2016.
Arrangements are pending.
