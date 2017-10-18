UVA baseball’s Orange & Blue World Series starts Thursday

UVA baseball’s annual fall intrasquad series, the Orange and Blue World Series, begins Thursday (Oct. 19) with a 3:30 p.m. contest at Davenport Field. The Orange and Blue World Series consists of seven games, concluding on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Of note, Game 2 for the series has been moved to Monday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m. It originally was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24.

There is no admission charge for the Orange and Blue World Series games at Davenport Field. Free parking will be available in the University Hall lot. Because of ongoing construction at Davenport Field, fans must enter the complex through the main gate at Davenport Field/Klöckner Stadium and use the entry point to Davenport Field along the third-base line.

All games will consist of either seven or nine innings and have a time limit, which will be determined prior to each game.

The seven games will be broken up into two three-game series (Games 1-3 and Games 4-6 are separate series) as well as a stand-alone Game 7. If a given team wins the first two games of either series, the third game of that series will be played based on run differential of the first two games to allow the trailing team a chance to still win the series. Each team is encouraged to score as many runs as possible and not worry about running up the score.

Concessions stands will be open for all games in the series.

Orange & Blue World Series

Game 1 – Thursday, Oct. 19 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Monday, Oct. 23 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Friday, Oct. 27 – 6 p.m.

Game 4 – Sunday, Oct. 29 – 1 p.m.

Game 5 – Tuesday, Oct. 31 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Friday, Nov. 3 – 6 p.m.

Game 7 – Sunday, Nov. 5 – 1 p.m.