UVA baseball’s Orange & Blue World Series starts Thursday
UVA baseball’s annual fall intrasquad series, the Orange and Blue World Series, begins Thursday (Oct. 19) with a 3:30 p.m. contest at Davenport Field. The Orange and Blue World Series consists of seven games, concluding on Sunday, Nov. 5.
Of note, Game 2 for the series has been moved to Monday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m. It originally was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24.
There is no admission charge for the Orange and Blue World Series games at Davenport Field. Free parking will be available in the University Hall lot. Because of ongoing construction at Davenport Field, fans must enter the complex through the main gate at Davenport Field/Klöckner Stadium and use the entry point to Davenport Field along the third-base line.
All games will consist of either seven or nine innings and have a time limit, which will be determined prior to each game.
The seven games will be broken up into two three-game series (Games 1-3 and Games 4-6 are separate series) as well as a stand-alone Game 7. If a given team wins the first two games of either series, the third game of that series will be played based on run differential of the first two games to allow the trailing team a chance to still win the series. Each team is encouraged to score as many runs as possible and not worry about running up the score.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
Concessions stands will be open for all games in the series.
Orange & Blue World Series
Game 1 – Thursday, Oct. 19 – 3:30 p.m.
Game 2 – Monday, Oct. 23 – 3:30 p.m.
Game 3 – Friday, Oct. 27 – 6 p.m.
Game 4 – Sunday, Oct. 29 – 1 p.m.
Game 5 – Tuesday, Oct. 31 – 3:30 p.m.
Game 6 – Friday, Nov. 3 – 6 p.m.
Game 7 – Sunday, Nov. 5 – 1 p.m.
Discussion