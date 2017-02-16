UVA baseball’s Haseley, Smith named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List

UVA baseball’s Adam Haseley (Jr., Windermere, Fla.) and Pavin Smith (Jr., Jupiter, Fla.) have been named to USA Baseball’s Preseason Golden Spikes Award Watch List for the 2017 season. UVA is one of 12 schools with multiple student-athletes on the watch list.

Haseley and Smith also have earned preseason All-Americans from several organizations.

Haseley was a two-way standout for Virginia last season. At the plate and as UVA’s primary starting center fielder, Haseley batted .304 with six home runs, 19 doubles and 37 RBI. He also scored 61 runs while playing in all 60 of the Cavaliers’ games. Haseley started 13 games on the mound, going 9-3 with a 1.73 ERA (second in ACC). In 78 innings, the southpaw gave up 15 earned runs, 54 hits and 21 walks while holding opponents to a .194 batting average.

Smith was a 2016 Second-Team All-ACC honoree at first base. The left-hander batted .329 with eight home runs, 16 doubles and 57 RBI in 60 games last year. He owns a .317 batting average, 15 home runs, 30 doubles and 101 RBI while starting all 128 games in his two seasons at Virginia.

Virginia opens its season Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Crab House Challenge in Charleston, S.C. UVA takes on Liberty at noon Friday in the season opener and also plays The Citadel at 3 p.m. Saturday and Kansas at 10 a.m. Sunday.