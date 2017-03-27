UVA baseball game at VCU moved to Wednesday

The Tuesday baseball game between UVA and VCU at The Diamond in Richmond has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday (March 29) because of a forecast for inclement weather.

WINA 1070-AM/98.9-FM will have the local radio broadcast, which also will stream online at WINA.com and VirginiaSports.com. VCU will provide a live video broadcast at VCUAthletics.com.

Virginia returns home this weekend (Friday through Sunday) for a three-game ACC series against No. 2 Louisville.