 jump to example.com

UVA announces presidential search committee

Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 11:40 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

university of virginia uvaA special committee charged with seeking and recommending a candidate to the UVA Board of Visitors to be the ninth president of the University has been established as required by the board’s manual, Rector William H. Goodwin Jr. announced today.

“The most important responsibility of the Board of Visitors is to appoint the president of this great university,” Goodwin said.  “The board is committed to finding the absolute best person to build on President Teresa Sullivan’s accomplishments and the distinguished legacy of the University of Virginia’s previous presidents.”

Goodwin, who will co-chair the special committee with Vice Rector Frank M. “Rusty” Conner III, announced the other members of the committee, which comprises 11 board members, five faculty members, two students, a senior member of the UVA Medical Center management team and three former board members – including two former rectors. Of the 22 members, 15 are alumni.

The special committee members are:

Representing the Board of Visitors:

  • William H. Goodwin Jr. (Darden ’66), Rector (co-Chair)
  • Frank M. “Rusty” Conner III (College ’78, Law ’81), Vice Rector (co-Chair)
  • Mark T. Bowles
  • L.D. Britt, M.D. (College ’72)
  • Whittington W. “Whitt” Clement (College ’70, Law ’74)
  • Elizabeth M. Cranwell (College ’86)
  • Thomas A. DePasquale (Commerce ’82)
  • Barbara J. Fried (College ’04)
  • Babur B. Lateef, M.D.
  • John G. Macfarlane III (Darden ’79)
  • James B. Murray Jr. (College ’68)

Student representatives:

  • Phoebe A. Willis (College ’13), second-year Law and Darden student and student representative, Board of Visitors
  • Aryn Frazier, fourth-year undergraduate student and a recently named Rhodes Scholar

Faculty and staff representatives:

  • Pamela Sutton-Wallace, CEO, UVA Medical Center
  • John C. Jeffries Jr. (Law ’73), David and Mary Harrison Distinguished Professor of Law and former dean, UVA School of Law
  • Robert. F. Bruner, Distinguished Professor of Business Administration and dean emeritus, Darden School of Business
  • Michael F. Suarez, S.J., University Professor of English and director, Rare Book School
  • Margaret Foster “Mimi” Riley, chair of the Faculty Senate and Professor of Law
  • Jahan Ramazani (College ’81), University Professor and Edgar F. Shannon Professor, Department of English

Alumni representatives:

  • Thomas F. Farrell II (College ’76, Law ’79) CEO of Dominion Resources Inc., and former rector, Board of Visitors
  • Victoria D. Harker (College ’86), COO of Tegna Inc., former member of the Board of Visitors, and former chair of the UVA Alumni Association Board of Managers
  • George Keith Martin (College ’75), managing partner, McGuireWoods LLP, and former rector, Board of Visitors

“The special committee members represent a broad spectrum of our University community and have the experience and knowledge to help inform the board’s search to successfully identify UVA’s ninth president,” Goodwin said. “On behalf of the University, I wish to thank each of these distinguished members for devoting their time and talent during what I believe to be an exciting time in the life of the University of Virginia.”

Goodwin said the committee members will establish several subcommittees that will seek input from students, faculty, staff and alumni as to what qualifications and traits they believe are important for the next president to possess. Additionally, the committee will invite their constituencies to attend town hall meetings – including in Charlottesville, at the College at Wise and in other cities in the commonwealth and across the nation – with the expectation that by early spring, information will be compiled into a clear and concise profile of the type of president the University seeks to attract.

An executive search firm will assist the committee. A dedicated website will be developed so that individuals may contact the committee directly and share their views.

“We intend to conduct a thorough and transparent search,” Goodwin said.  “We have no timetable in mind in which to conclude the search, but we intend to be deliberate.”

The special committee’s first meeting is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Waynesboro YMCA offering Overcoming Barriers Program

The Waynesboro YMCA is offering a new youth sports program in conjunction with James Madison University's Overcoming Barriers Program.

What time does the Super Bowl start? TV ads could set records

For many viewers, Super Bowl advertising is bigger than the game itself. Sunday night’s contest is likely to set records.

Gillespie, Northam lead early polling in Virginia governor’s race

A new Christopher Newport University poll has Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam as the early favorites in the 2017 Virginia governor’s race.

Poll: Support for Trump impeachment ratchets up

A week ago, 35 percent of Americans wanted to impeach President Trump. A new poll has a higher number backing impeachment.

Sponsor Augusta Free Press ACC Tournament coverage from NYC

Augusta Free Press is NYC-bound! Join us in Brooklyn for the 2017 ACC Tournament. Your business can be a part of the action starting at $100.

Viewpoints examines Super Bowl TV commercials

Viewpoints examines the hype around Super Bowl commercials with Dr. Talé Mitchell, a professor in the School of Media Arts and Design at JMU.

Virginia hospitals support 125K jobs, generate $40 billion in economic activity

Hospitals in Virginia serve as community pillars that provide public access to essential health services and are economic cornerstones.

Doug Walker appointed interim county executive in Albemarle County

Former Waynesboro city manager Doug Walker has been appointed Interim County Executive for Albemarle County effective February 1.

Community Foundation names new officers, adds two to board

Carl Rosberg has been named chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

Goodlatte, staff under fire for work on Trump immigration executive order

Remember when Bob Goodlatte was concerned about executive overreach and the separation of powers? That was so Obama era.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 