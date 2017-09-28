UVA announces new bag, entry policies for Scott Stadium, JPJ

UVA Athletics today (Sept. 28) announced changes to the bag policy and entrance procedures for home football and men’s and women’s basketball games beginning with the home football game against Duke on Oct. 7 at Scott Stadium.

The changes in policy and entrance procedures are the result of recommendations made for large-scale events held on Grounds by the University of Virginia’s security consultant.

The new policy limits the size and type of bags that can be brought into Scott Stadium and John Paul Jones Arena. The policy does not change the items fans may bring into the stadium and arena, but restricts the type of bag used to carry items.

Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or clear one-gallon plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar) are also permitted.

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand and no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (with or without a handle or strap) can be taken into the stadium or arena and will be subject to search.

An exception will be made for items necessary for medical reasons after proper inspections at a gate designated for this purpose.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Seat cushions and seat backs are permitted as long as they do not have pockets or are not in a carrying bag.

Items needed for small children must be in a clear bag that meet the stated dimensions.

Screening procedures will now be used at all entry gates to Scott Stadium and John Paul Jones Arena. Walk-through and hand wand metal detectors will be the primary means of screening. For guests who are unable to utilize a walk-through metal detector, hand-held metal detectors will be used.

“The safety and security of all of our fans, guests, student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority,” Virginia director of athletics Craig Littlepage said. “We realize adoption of this policy in the middle of the football season is not ideal and ask our fans for their patience as we implement these new procedures.”

Virginia hosts Duke on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:20 p.m. with gates opening at 10:50 a.m. To expedite entry, fans are encouraged to arrive early and avoid bringing bags into the stadium.

The clear bag policy has become widespread across college football venues. Virginia becomes the 47th of the 65 Power 5 schools (members of the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) to adopt the policy. The clear bag policy is also in place at all NFL stadiums.

Metal detection screening is in place at 10 other college football stadiums and every MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL and NHL venue.

The clear bag policy and entry procedures will also be in effect for most non-athletics public events that are ticketed and/or high-profile at Scott Stadium and John Paul Jones Arena.

The facility policies for Virginia’s other athletics venues are still under review. Any changes to the policies at those facilities would be announced at a later date.