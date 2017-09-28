 jump to example.com

UVA announces new bag, entry policies for Scott Stadium, JPJ

Published Thursday, Sep. 28, 2017, 1:21 pm

 

UVA Athletics today (Sept. 28) announced changes to the bag policy and entrance procedures for home football and men’s and women’s basketball games beginning with the home football game against Duke on Oct. 7 at Scott Stadium.

uva clear bag policyThe changes in policy and entrance procedures are the result of recommendations made for large-scale events held on Grounds by the University of Virginia’s security consultant.

The new policy limits the size and type of bags that can be brought into Scott Stadium and John Paul Jones Arena. The policy does not change the items fans may bring into the stadium and arena, but restricts the type of bag used to carry items.

  • Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or clear one-gallon plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar) are also permitted.
  • Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand and no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (with or without a handle or strap) can be taken into the stadium or arena and will be subject to search.
  • An exception will be made for items necessary for medical reasons after proper inspections at a gate designated for this purpose.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Seat cushions and seat backs are permitted as long as they do not have pockets or are not in a carrying bag.

Items needed for small children must be in a clear bag that meet the stated dimensions.

Screening procedures will now be used at all entry gates to Scott Stadium and John Paul Jones Arena. Walk-through and hand wand metal detectors will be the primary means of screening. For guests who are unable to utilize a walk-through metal detector, hand-held metal detectors will be used.

“The safety and security of all of our fans, guests, student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority,” Virginia director of athletics Craig Littlepage said. “We realize adoption of this policy in the middle of the football season is not ideal and ask our fans for their patience as we implement these new procedures.”

Virginia hosts Duke on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:20 p.m. with gates opening at 10:50 a.m. To expedite entry, fans are encouraged to arrive early and avoid bringing bags into the stadium.

The clear bag policy has become widespread across college football venues. Virginia becomes the 47th of the 65 Power 5 schools (members of the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) to adopt the policy. The clear bag policy is also in place at all NFL stadiums.

Metal detection screening is in place at 10 other college football stadiums and every MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL and NHL venue.

The clear bag policy and entry procedures will also be in effect for most non-athletics public events that are ticketed and/or high-profile at Scott Stadium and John Paul Jones Arena.

The facility policies for Virginia’s other athletics venues are still under review. Any changes to the policies at those facilities would be announced at a later date.

 
Discussion
Highlights

Update on South River Greenway: Plans continue to expand trail

The wait is absolutely painful, after all these years since the South River Greenway masterplan in 1999.

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The FBI puts the hammer down on college hoops

Chris Graham and Scott German examine the still-developing FBI investigation of college basketball that has already claimed the career of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at the Sept. 19 Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

Game Preview: #12 Virginia Tech poised for upset of #2 Clemson?

If ever #2 Clemson looked vulnerable, it was last week at home against unheralded Boston College, who took the Tigers into the fourth quarter in an eventual 34-7 loss.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

 
Recent Posts
Census of Agriculture: Gold standard for reliable information
McAuliffe announces partnership with REI to promote Virginia Public Lands Day
New triage tool helps doctors save lives by ID’ing patients at great risk
Sen. Warner’s CHRONIC Care Act passes Senate
Researchers discover compounds that could decrease fungal infection in lungs
HHS Office of Minority Health awards Virginia Department of Health to address opioids
Herring, City of Richmond launch Respect Richmond anti-violence campaign
Teen first in Virginia to receive cancer gene therapy in UVA clinical trial
American Sports Betting Coalition details benefits of legalized sports betting at Capitol Hill briefing
Astraea to invest $1 million to expand startup IT operation in Charlottesville
Augusta County Economic Development receives IEDC award
Traffic signal upgrades in Shenandoah Valley begin Thursday
Waynesboro Public Schools to celebrate Walk to School Week Oct. 2-6
W&L presents talk on Robert E. Lee
Kaine to Trump: We must do more for Puerto Rico
Eight from ACC named semifinalists for 2017 Campbell Trophy
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 