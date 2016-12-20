UVA announces 2017 men’s lacrosse schedule

UVA men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany announced the team’s 2017 schedule on Monday (Dec. 19). The slate features 14 games, including seven home contests at Klöckner Stadium. Season tickets are now on sale and may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone at (800) 542-8821 or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

“Our program embraces opportunities to challenge ourselves against the nation’s best and our 2017 schedule exemplifies that philosophy,” Tiffany said. “Our men, captains and staff know we have a significant amount of individual and team preparation before we are in a position to be successful against this year’s lineup. We understand there is no substitute for exertion and toil during the preseason.”

The 2017 home schedule includes contests against Drexel (Feb. 18), Siena (Feb. 21), High Point (March 1), Notre Dame (March 18), Cleveland State (April 4), North Carolina (April 9) and Robert Morris (April 11).

The Cavaliers will travel to Loyola (Feb. 11), Penn (Feb. 25), Syracuse (March 5), Johns Hopkins (March 25), Richmond (April 1) and Duke (April 15). Previously announced is UVA’s neutral site game with Cornell (March 11) at the Pacific Coast Shootout in Costa Mesa, Calif. The 2017 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship will be held at Duke on April 28 and April 30.

Games to be broadcast on ACC Network Extra will be added to the schedule at a later date.

The 2017 season will be the Cavaliers first under Tiffany, the 17th head coach in UVA men’s lacrosse history. He inherits two All-Americans from 2016, Zed Williams (Irving, N.Y.) and Michael Howard (Richmond, Va.)­. Williams led UVA’s midfield with 22 goals and finished with 27 points. He was one of the nation’s most versatile midfielders in 2016, finishing second on the team and fifth in the ACC with 3.60 ground balls per game. Howard ranked first on the team and fourth in the ACC with 3.80 ground balls per game. UVA’s leading returning scorer is attackman Ryan Lukacovic (Syosset, N.Y., – 20 goals, 16 assists).

2017 Men’s Lacrosse Ticket Information

A men’s lacrosse reserved season ticket is $50, which includes bleacher seats in Section 3 in the grandstand at Klöckner Stadium. All blue chair back seats were sold out in 2016 as season tickets and are available for renewal only.

A men’s lacrosse general admission season ticket is $30 for adults and $20 for youth, seniors and UVA faculty and staff. General admission seating for men’s lacrosse is available in grandstand sections 1, 2, 4, and 5 and on the grass hillside.

Single-game tickets will go on sale Jan. 23.

Fans may purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for in-person or telephone purchases. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

2017 Virginia Men’s Lacrosse Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Feb. 11 at Loyola 1 p.m.

Feb. 18 DREXEL 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 SIENA 6 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Penn 1 p.m.

March 1 HIGH POINT 7 p.m.

March 5 at Syracuse* Noon

March 11 vs. Cornell^ 9 p.m.

March 18 NOTRE DAME* 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

March 25 at Johns Hopkins 1 p.m.

April 1 at Richmond 1 p.m.

April 4 CLEVELAND STATE 7 p.m.

April 9 NORTH CAROLINA* 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

April 11 ROBERT MORRIS 7 p.m.

April 15 at Duke* 1 p.m.

April 28 ACC Semifinals& 6/8:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

April 30 ACC Championship& 12 p.m. (ESPNU)

All game times are Eastern

* – denotes ACC contest

^ – denotes Pacific Coast Shootout in Costa Mesa, Calif.

& – denotes ACC Championship in Durham, N.C.