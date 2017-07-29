UVA alum Leah Smith third in 800m freestyle
Published Saturday, Jul. 29, 2017, 5:04 pm
Former Virginia swimmer Leah Smith (Class 2017) captured a bronze medal in the 800m freestyle at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday (July 29).
Smith recorded a time of 8:17.22 for third place in the event. The swim broke her previous-best performance in the 800m freestyle by three seconds (8:20.18).
Smith joined Katie Ledecky on the podium for the U.S. National Team. Ledecky placed first with a time of 8:12.68. China’s Bingjie Li finished second with a time of 8:15.46.
With the 800m freestyle, Smith holds three medals at the 2017 FINA World Championships. She earned gold with the 4x200m freestyle relay team and silver in the 400m freestyle.
Smith will compete in the 400m individual medley on Sunday (July 30).
