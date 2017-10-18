UVA alum Chris Long pledging NFL checks to charity

Former UVA standout Chris Long is playing the 2017 NFL season for charity, literally.

Long, in his 10th season in the NFL, and the first year of a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, today pledged his last 10 game checks to organizations supporting educational equity and opportunity in St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia, the three NFL cities he has called home in his career.

This move – which Long is calling Pledge 10 for Tomorrow – comes after he had already pledged his first six game checks to fund scholarships in his hometown, Charlottesville, where he also starred at the University of Virginia from 2004-2007, before being taken second overall in the 2008 NFL Draft.

“I’m playing the entire 2017 NFL season without collecting income because I believe that education is the best gateway to a better tomorrow for everyone in America,” Long said in a statement today.

Long is hoping to use his pledge to jumpstart additional pledges from fans.

“I’m encouraging fans, businesses and every person with a desire to join in my pursuit of equal education opportunities for all students to make their own pledge. My goal is that through this campaign my donation will be doubled by those inspired to join the effort – because together we can accomplish more,” Long said.