 jump to example.com

UVA alum Artie Lewicki to make MLB debut for Detroit with Monday start

Published Sunday, Sep. 3, 2017, 5:15 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Former Virginia right-handed pitcher Artie Lewicki was promoted Sunday by the Detroit Tigers and will make his Major League Baseball debut on Monday afternoon when he starts against the Kansas City Royals. Game time is set for 1:10 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit. Lewicki will wear uniform No. 57.

uva baseballA native of Wyckoff, N.J., Lewicki is the 39th Virginia baseball player to reach the Major League Baseball level and the 16th Cavalier to make the big leagues after working with the current coaching staff (since 2004). He is the second former Cavalier to reach the big leagues this season, joining Derek Fisher, who made his debut with the Houston Astros on June 14.

Virginia currently boasts 10 alumni on active Major League rosters. Twelve former Cavaliers have spent time on MLB rosters this season: Kyle Crockett (Cleveland), Sean Doolittle (Oakland/Washington), Fisher, Phil Gosselin (Pittsburgh/Texas), Brandon Guyer (Cleveland), John Hicks (Detroit), Lewicki, Jarrett Parker (San Francisco), Mark Reynolds (Colorado), Chris Taylor (L.A. Dodgers), Tyler Wilson (Baltimore) and Ryan Zimmerman (Washington).

Lewicki played at Virginia from 2011-14 and was selected by the Tigers in the eighth round (250th overall) in the 2014 MLB Draft. UVA reached the NCAA tournament in each of his four seasons, advancing to the College World Series in 2011 and 2014 as well as the NCAA Super Regionals in 2013.

Lewicki was instrumental in Virginia’s run to the 2014 College World Series Finals. He did not allow an earned run in 23 1/3 innings in the 2014 NCAA Tournament, including 13 innings of the College World Series, and was named to the College World Series and Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Teams. He earned wins out of the bullpen in each of UVA’s first two games in the CWS against Ole Miss and TCU.

In his four years at Virginia, Lewicki pitched in 43 games (24 starts), posting a 12-6 record with a 2.68 ERA in 158 innings. He was 8-1 with a 1.31 ERA in 16 appearances (nine starts), totaling 68 2/3 innings, during his senior season.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Non-profits invited to apply for grant through Cadence Inc.
No. 3 UVA blanks Richmond for 1-0 victory
Vittese’s five-goal game powers UVA past Monmouth
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 4-8
Federal grant to support libraries at three Virginia colleges
Live Blog: #21 Virginia Tech faces #22 West Virginia in loaded season opener
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 4-8
Milling and paving operations to take place on Route 151 in Nelson County
Liberty sends loud message to FBS with win at Baylor
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 4-8
Warner, Kaine announce $10 million for Virginia airports
Tax reform a priority for farmers﻿
Paramount Theater to screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Congressman asks Farm Bureau board for input
Liberty stuns Baylor in football opener
Deficiencies in kicking game push risk-taking on fourth down for UVA
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 