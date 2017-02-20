 jump to example.com

UVA advances to ITA Indoors Championship

Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 8:35 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva tennisThe top-ranked UVA men’s tennis team (8-0) defeated No. 5 North Carolina (11-1) 4-0 on Sunday (Feb. 19) to advance to the final of the 2017 Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Men’s Team Indoor Championship being held at the Boyd Tinsley Courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers will take on No. 3 Ohio State (11-0) on Monday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m., on their home court playing for the national indoor championship. Virginia has won the ITA National Team Indoor Championship five times, most recently in 2013. The Cavaliers won the title at the Boar’s Head in 2010.

Against North Carolina, the Cavaliers picked up with doubles point and followed with straight-set victories at No. 3 and 1 singles by freshman Carl Soderlund (Stockholm, Sweden) and junior Collin Altamirano (Sacramento, Calif.). Junior Alexander Ritschard (Zurich, Switzerland) secured the Cavaliers’ spot in the championship match by coming back from down a break in his second set and prevailing 7-4 in a tiebreaker to decide that set.

“We came out with a lot of fire in doubles,” said Virginia head coach Brian Boland. “It has gotten a little better each daythroughout the tournament. I couldn’t be more thrilled with the way that we brought energy and executed in the doubles point. UNC did not back down easily in singles. That was a tough match. The score was 4-0, but we were out there working really, really hard until the end. Last year when we played UNC in the ITA Indoor final, we got way ahead in the doubles and were running with it in singles, but they were relentless in coming back. They ended up winning that match, our first loss to an ACC opponent in 140 tries over 10 years, and we didn’t want to see that happen again. We were able to get them at the end of the year in the ACC Tournament in a reverse-situation, so you need to play until the end. These matches are tough. You have to stay focused and play through the last point. Now we look forward to playing a great Buckeye team.”

Senior J.C. Aragone (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and junior Collin Altamirano (Sacramento, Calif.) opened the match with a dominant 6-1 victory at No. 3 doubles. Senior Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (Charlotte, N.C.) and junior Alexander Ritschard (Zurich, Switzerland) also won 6-1 at No. 2 to clinch the doubles point.

In singles, the Cavaliers swept the first sets of all six matches with junior Henrik Wiersholm (Kirkland, Wash.) finishing the sweep by coming back from down a break in his set at No. 6 against Blaine Boyden to win it in a 7-5 tiebreaker. The Tar Heels started to come back in the second sets, forcing third sets on courts two and four. Soderlund, however, downed his opponent at No. 3, Simon Soendergaard, 6-2, 6-1, to put UVA up 2-0. Altamirano won his first set 6-0 over No. 16 Ronnie Schneider and then battled for a 6-3 victory in the second set to put UVA up 3-0. Ritschard clinched the victory with his 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Jack Murray at No. 5.

Admission and parking for the tournament are free.

FloTennis will be on site providing live streaming coverage of all four days of competition. FloTennis is a subscription-based service with monthly and annual rate options.

Live scoring will be available through VirginiaSports.com.

 

#1 UVA 4, #5 North Carolina 0

Singles competition

  1. Collin Altamirano (VA) def. #16 Ronnie Schneider (NC) 6-0, 6-3
  2. #28 Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (VA) vs. William Blumberg (NC) 6-3, 3-6, 2-4, unfinished
  3. Carl Soderlund (VA) def. Simon Soendergaard (NC) 6-2, 6-1
  4. #64 J.C. Aragone (VA) vs. Robert Kelly (NC) 6-2, 4-6, 4-3, unfinished
  5. Alexander Ritschard (VA) def. Jack Murray (NC) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)
  6. Henrik Wiersholm (VA) vs. Blaine Boyden (NC) 7-6 (7-5), 2-5, unfinished

Doubles competition

  1. #55 Luca Corinteli/Carl Soderlund (VA) vs. #21 William Blumberg/Robert Kelly (NC) 5-2, unfinished
  2. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski/Alexander Ritschard (VA) def. Jack Murray/Ronnie Schneider (NC) 6-1
  3. Collin Altamirano/J.C. Aragone (VA) def. Blaine Boyden/Simon Soendergaard (NC) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (3,1,5)

T-2:10 A-811

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region appear to be treading water as the consistent dip in prices seen for the past few weeks has begun to stall.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

David Swanson: Understanding Robert E. Lee supporters

A message to those who consider it disgraceful to have a giant statue of Robert E. Lee in the middle of Charlottesville.

Poll: Perriello, Northam tied, both lead GOP contenders for governor

Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are tied in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 