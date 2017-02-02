UVA adds Missouri QB Marvin Zanders to Signing Day class

UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall was lacking in depth at quarterback with the graduation of a pair of senior backups.

Enter Missouri graduate transfer Marvin Zanders, who signed with Virginia on Thursday, and will be eligible to compete for the starting job in the fall.

A former three-star recruit, Zanders – a 6’1″, 200-pounder from Jacksonville, Fla. – ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 114 yards and another score in limited action at Mizzou.

A dual-threat quarterback, Zanders is a good fit for the spread system used by Mendenhall and offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

“UVA has said they like my ability to extend plays with my legs and also make plays from the pocket, and that I have the ability to make explosive plays in the run game,” Zanders told 247Sports.

Zanders, on pace to graduate from Missouri in May as a redshirt sophomore with a degree in sports management, will have two years of eligibility at UVA.

He plans to enroll in the Curry School of Education to pursue his master’s degree.

Kurt Benkert, a rising senior, is the only scholarship player with any collegiate playing experience. Benkert, himself a graduate transfer, started 10 games for the Cavs in 2016, throwing for 2,552 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but Benkert ended the season at #2 on the depth chart behind the 2015 starter, Matt Johns.