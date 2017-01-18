UVA athletics director Craig Littlepage remains on adjusted schedule
Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 6:05 pm
UVA athletics director Craig Littlepage remains on adjusted schedule
UVA announced today the temporary adjusted schedule for director of athletics Craig Littlepage, originally slated to last from Oct. 24 through Jan. 2, will continue.
Jon Oliver, UVA’s executive associate athletics director, will continue to serve as the acting director of athletics during this time.
“I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support,” Littlepage said. “I need to remain focused on family matters at this time. I have full confidence in Jon, our administrative team, staff and coaches to continue to manage the day-to-day operation of the department in my absence.”
“We wish Craig well as he deals with personal matters that frequently require travel outside of Charlottesville,” said University of Virginia president Teresa Sullivan. “I’m confident in the leadership team in place and expect the athletics department to perform at a high level.”
There will not be any other staff or operational changes within the athletics department as a result of the continuance of Littlepage’s temporary adjusted schedule.
