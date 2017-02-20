UVA AD Craig Littlepage back on job full time

The University of Virginia announced today (Feb. 20) that Craig Littlepage has resumed his full-time duties as the UVA director of athletics.

Littlepage had been on a temporary adjusted schedule since Oct. 24. Jon Oliver, UVA’s executive associate athletics director, served as the acting director of athletics during Littlepage’s absence.

“I would like to thank the University administration, our student-athletes, coaches, staff and especially Jon Oliver for their support and hard work while I was away,” Littlepage said. “It’s great to be back and I look forward to a successful and productive spring semester for Virginia Athletics.”