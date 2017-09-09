USDA to measure small grains production with fall 2017 surveys

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service will be conducting two surveys critical to small grains producers around the country, including those growing wheat, oats, barley and rye.

The results of the surveys (Agricultural Survey – September and the County Agricultural Production Survey) help determine elements of farm payment and risk management programs. The Agricultural Survey also asks for grain stocks information.

It is critical for producers to respond to NASS surveys. “Producers can lose out when there is no data to determine accurate rates for loans, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections and more,” says NASS Agricultural Statistics Board Chair Joseph L. Parsons. He adds that “farm programs important to small grains producers rely on farmer-reported NASS data. When enough producers do not respond to surveys, NASS is not able to publish data. Without these data, USDA’s Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency may not have information on which to base the programs that serve those same producers.”

While both surveys are mailed, producers have the option to respond using the secure online questionnaire or return it by mail. NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.

Survey results will be published in several reports, including the annual Small Grains Summary and Grain Stocks on September 29 as well as County Estimates on December 14. These and all NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications/ index.php. See how NASS data are used via a video, youtube.com/watch?v=rBW- g1FgLNs.