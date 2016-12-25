USDA to measure financial well-being of farm families
Representatives of the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service will visit dairy farms across the nation, including Virginia, in January. The survey will gather in-depth information on production practices, costs and the financial well-being of American farm families.
This is the final phase of the 2016 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). ARMS targets select commodities on a rotational basis. This year, the survey places additional focus on corn, as well as conventional and organic dairy sectors. The last time ARMS focused on the dairy sector was in 2010 and focused only on the conventional dairy sector. This will be the first time ARMS will include additional focus on the organic dairy production.
“The structure of dairy farming in the United States has changed dramatically over the last two decades, making these economic data more crucial than ever before,” said NASS Census and Survey Division Director, Barbara Rater. “The 2016 ARMS will help determine how recent policy changes have affected U.S. dairy farms.”
ARMS is a joint effort between NASS and USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS). The results of the 2016 ARMS will help USDA and other policymakers analyze the impacts of the new Dairy Margin Protection Program that was introduced in the Agricultural Act of 2014. With operational costs driving structural changes within the dairy industry, this new program aims to help dairy producers when milk prices drop and feed prices remain high. USDA launched the program in 2015, making the current survey crucial to measuring its initial effects.
All dairy farmers selected to participate in the 2016 ARMS will be notified by a mailed postcard. After that, trained enumerators will make appointments and visit the participating farms to gather the information through personal interviews. These visits will begin in late January and will continue through early April.
Once all the data are in, NASS and ERS will review and analyze the data. NASS plans on publishing its summarized data in the Farm Production Expenditures report on August 3, 2017. ERS plans on putting out a report focusing on the ARMS dairy data in late 2017.
