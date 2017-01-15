 jump to example.com

USDA to measure financial well-being of dairy farmers

Published Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, 10:21 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Representatives of the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service are visiting dairy farms across the nation in January to assess the state of today’s dairy industry.

NASS representatives are collecting data for the final phase of the 2016 Agricultural Resource Management Survey, said Herman Ellison, NASS state statistician for Virginia. ARMS is a joint effort between NASS and the USDA’s Economic Research Service.

The survey is an annual undertaking that gathers information on production practices and costs and the financial well-being of American farm families. ARMS targets select commodities on a rotational basis. The last time the survey focused on the dairy sector was in 2010.

“Dairy farming has changed significantly over the past two decades, so this data is more important than ever,” said Tony Banks, assistant director of commodity marketing for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

The results of the 2016 ARMS will help USDA and other policymakers analyze the impacts of the new Dairy Margin Protection Program, introduced in the 2014 Farm Bill. With operational costs driving structural changes within the dairy industry, the program aims to help dairy producers when milk prices drop and feed prices remain high. USDA launched the program in 2015, and the current survey is crucial to measuring its initial effects.

All dairy farmers selected to participate in the 2016 ARMS will be notified with a mailed postcard, Ellison said. Personal interviews will begin in late January and will continue through early April.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices stabilizing after days of upward movement

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region have stayed relatively static this week, in some areas rising or falling by just a penny or so.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Any sin in #19 UVA winning ugly?

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #19 UVA’s 77-73 win at Clemson on Saturday in this installment of Street Knowledge.

Inside the Numbers: #19 UVA flips the script in win at Clemson

UVA shot 58 percent from the floor and was 10-of-18 from three-point range, and yet the game at Clemson came down to the final two minutes.

#19 UVA holds on for tough 77-73 ACC road win at Clemson

#19 UVA won a shootout with Clemson, shooting 58 percent from the floor in a 77-73 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Virginia State Police respond to school bus fire on Interstate 64

Virginia State Police Trooper L.B. Dowell responded to a vehicle fire at the 103 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

Capitol Square building to be named for civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns

The newly renovated building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns.

Game Notes: #19 UVA on the road at Clemson on Saturday

No. 19 UVA (12-3, 2-2 ACC) plays at Clemson (11-5, 1-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Kaine will vote against Tillerson for State, back Mattis for Defense

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said Friday that he will vote against the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State.

Street Knowledge: Is UVA ready for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff?

Chris Graham looks at the state of UVA football, with the clock ticking toward the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff. Is three years enough time to get ready?

December revenue collections down from previous year

Governor McAuliffe announced today that December General Fund revenue fell 1.0 percent from December 2015 collections.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 