US Foods to create 100 new jobs in Prince William County

Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 7:52 am

US Foods, one of the nation’s largest foodservice distributors, will make significant investments by expanding and renovating 220,000 square feet of its Prince William County distribution facility. Virginia was selected after a rigorous review of over five undisclosed states, and will create approximately 100 new jobs.

“Virginia’s distribution base remains strong and continues to grow, thanks to leading companies like US Foods that choose to reinvest in the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This important project was very competitive, and we are proud that major companies continue to recognize the advantage of Virginia’s strategic Mid-Atlantic location and extensive transportation infrastructure. As we celebrate another step forward in our ongoing efforts to build the new Virginia economy by promoting the growth of existing businesses, we thank US Foods for its continued partnership and growth in Prince William County.”

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 chefs, restaurants, and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With nearly 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with broad and innovative food offerings and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois and generates approximately $23 billion in annual revenue.

“US Foods employs approximately 900 employees across its two operations in Manassas and Salem, so it’s exciting to see the company further expand in Prince William County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “The Commonwealth’s booming distribution industry has a direct economic output of more than $11 billion, and we’re confident Virginia will continue to be a prime location for US Foods.”

“As a leading food distributor in Virginia, we are excited to be adding to our local workforce,” said Jim Sturgell, Area President for Metro DC, US Foods. “Not only does this expansion allow us to create more jobs, it allows us to strengthen our presence and leadership in this market and continue to provide exceptional service to our growing Virginia customer base.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince William County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $350,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the county with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“We’re thrilled that US Foods has chosen to expand in Prince William County.  It is our pleasure to see our home-based companies increase their footprint with the benefits of a strong employee base, strategic location, and solid value proposition that Prince William County offers,” said Corey A. Stewart, Chairman, Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

“US Foods is a great company,” said Senator Dick Black. “It will hire Americans for good-paying jobs in Prince William County. Our economy is on the move, and we will give US Foods the support and encouragement to expand.”

“The decision by US Foods to expand and remain in Prince William County is great news,” said Delegate Jackson Miller. “This investment shows that Prince William County and Virginia continue to be a great place to do business.”

