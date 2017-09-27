 jump to example.com

Update on South River Greenway: Plans continue to expand trail

Published Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2017, 9:58 am

The wait is absolutely painful, after all these years since the South River Greenway masterplan in 1999.

greenwayMany who enjoy the popular trail along the river in Downtown Waynesboro dream for a completion of another segment of the Greenway. A recent addition took the trail from its original 8.-mile length to just over 1.1 miles, but for runners, walkers and cyclists, it’s still a short segment.

Phase 2B hit some snags, that’s for sure, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. There were some property owners on 2b that were not happy about the fact that their private street was going to be part of the shared Greenway system, but due to the fact that their drive was a right of way, a public street instead of a private drive, the issues have been resolved.

We are actually waiting on the DuPont remediation project to grade the banks and remove harmful mercury throughout the segment from Broad Street to the Second Street bridge. Ultimately this wait will save the city and the state some money in terms of grading. We definitely do not want to have to grade it twice.

Meanwhile, as the wait continues on the mercury removal project, the state has awarded some money for the design of Greenway Phase 3. The design will start in spring of 2018 and will continue from the Loth Spring trailhead near YMCA. The Greenway will cross Lyndhurst Road and follow the sidewalk of Rife Road unto 16th Street, It would then turn left unto Pine Avenue with either an on street Greenway sharrow style lane, sidewalk or shared use asphalt path. At the end of Pine it would meander to the right unto Oak Avenue extended until it reaches a special alley right of way known as Cliffside Road.

Cliffside Road can be paved into an 8- to 10-foot wide asphalt path finally coming out at two baseball diamonds in Ridgeview Park.

Phase 3 is very important in terms of connecting what most consider to be the city’s main park to the South River Greenway system. After the DuPont remediation project has re-corresponded with the city on working with the banks on Greenway phase 2B, several options had occurred on how to take the Greenway further.

Parks and Rec had considered starting phase 2B up Shiloh Avenue one block in front of the historic Shiloh Baptist Church until reaching Riverside Drive. There were also some issues behind Shiloh Baptist Church in terms of a retaining wall. Luckily Parks and Rec has come up with a solution, working on the wall while squeezing the trail in between it and the river utilizing a special cantilever bridge that will parallel the river’s edge and create a truly unique segment of the South River Greenway.

Once accessing Riverside Drive, a special property on the left will hopefully one day be landscaped with well-crafted trees, shrubs, flowers and bushes and maybe a bench or two in front of a historic home that needs to be rehabilitated inside to ensure its structural integrity throughout the ages as well as exterior renovation.

This property is known as Hugh Gallaher’s Mill. The mill is included in an 83-building list of historic structures that comprise the Port Republic Road Historic District. A city committee will need to be formed to get in touch with the property owner and see if anything can be done for it. The folks that were vocal about the Arnold House could possibly look into it.

Since the Arnold House has come into hands of a special rehabber. Riverside Drive will need to be a special shared vehicle segment of the Greenway phase 2B, perhaps a lil’ extra wide with a 16- to 20-foot paved segment with a few bolted down speed bumps.

Warning signs need to be installed on approach for Greenway pedestrians letting them know that vehicular traffic, although rare for this segment, is a possibility.

Past the end of Riverside Drive, the rest of phase 2B will be a beautiful forested segment of the South River Greenway system that will require special master landscaped considerations to allow for the rustic integrity of the hardwoods, under trees and bushes to remain as much as possible.

Only a few segments of undisturbed forest are possible on the full Greenway plan. Finally looking into the future is phase 4 which will cross from “river left” at North Park having signage that crosses the Second Street bridge to “river right” that will continue north across from the wastewater treatment facility until coming onto Basic Park.

The phase will be on “river right” all the way to Basic Park. This segment will have to wait for South River DuPont mercury removal and remediation as well so the banks will have already been graded for us as we continue the progress of this wonderful dream of a full circulatory system that circumvents the city that was started by James Nichols so long ago.

Story by Blake Lam

   
