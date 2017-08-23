 jump to example.com

Update: Search continues for missing North Carolina man, fugitive couple

Published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, 11:51 am

Virginia State Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Burlington, N.C., Police Department, is still actively searching for the missing 84-year-old man from Burlington, N.C., and the two North Carolina fugitives.

Virginia State Police have obtained arrest warrants for malicious wounding and use of a firearm for both Sean D. Castorina, 42, of Burlington, N.C., and Penny M. Dawson, 40, of Burlington, N.C.

Castorina is a white male with distinctive tattoos on his forearms. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Dawson is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches in height and weighs approximately 172 pounds.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are actively searching for Castorina and Dawson. Castorina does have family in Norfolk.

Both are considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone with information about Castorina and/or Dawson is encouraged to call 911 or #77 on a cell phone.

The story involving Castorina and Dawson began on Saturday when the Burlington, N.C. Police Department received a report of a missing person. Harold Dean Simpson, 84, was last seen by his family at 10:30 a.m., on Friday.

According to the Burlington, N.C. Police Department’s press release, “Mr. Simpson has no history of dementia or other cognitive impairments.”

Simpson’s silver 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was located by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 6:48 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 20. The vehicle, with North Carolina license plate EMA 8936, had been abandoned on Laurel Road in eastern Nelson County.

During the course of the investigation into the abandoned vehicle, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting victim at a residence on Laurel Road near Rockfish River. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found a 60-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. She continues to be treated at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, for serious injuries.

Missing from the same residence is a white 2002 Dodge Dakota with a medium-blue tailgate and custom, faded-red, squared-off bumper. The pickup truck has a North Carolina license plate, DHN 5418, affixed to the bumper.

