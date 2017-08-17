Update on equine herpes myeloencephalopathy in Virginia

On August 15, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported that its Animal Health Laboratory in Warrenton confirmed a diagnosis of Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) on two horses from Culpeper County.

A third horse on the quarantined farm developed a fever the evening of August 16 and tested positive for the neuropath genic strain of the Equine Herpes Virus -1. The quarantine will be extended until September 6th.

The horse is under veterinary care and has no other symptoms. Because the farm is under quarantine, no additional horses have been exposed.

The Equine Disease Communications Center Biosecurity web pages has more information on best practices for disease prevention in horses (equinediseasecc.org/biosecurity) and VDACS has information on EHV-1 at vdacs.virginia.gov/animals-equine-herpes-virus.shtml. Horse owners also may contact VDACS’ Office of Veterinary Services at 804.786.2483.

