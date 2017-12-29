Update on Augusta Health-Anthem negotiations

Augusta Health statement on ongoing negotiations with Anthem.

For months, we’ve tried to work with Anthem to fix our unfair contract. Despite our efforts, Anthem has refused to significantly address our issues. Unfortunately as a result, the contract between Augusta Health and Anthem will expire after December 31, 2017.

We remain significantly apart on our positions, and Anthem’s actions thus far don’t give us reason to be optimistic.

We are disappointed that we have not been able to have active dialogue with Anthem to resolve our issues. We believe this accurately reflects Anthem’s lack of urgency and commitment to our negotiation process and to our community.

Augusta Health is committed to being here to serve our patients. We have opened the Augusta Health Anthem Member Assistance Center (AHAMAC). The center works one-on-one with individuals to evaluate their unique healthcare needs and situation, and provide several assistance and payment options. The staff can also provide assistance with Continuation of Care form for those who have a chronic condition, are in a course of treatment, are in the second or third trimester of pregnancy or who are terminally ill. The paperwork required and the deadlines to be met vary by each patient situation, so patients are encouraged to contact the AHAMAC to discuss their specific circumstances.