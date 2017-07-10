 jump to example.com

Unvaccinated Virginia horse tests positive for West Nile Virus, is euthanized

Published Monday, Jul. 10, 2017, 5:10 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services today announced the state’s first positive case of West Nile Virus in a horse in 2017.

virginiaIt is the first case since August 2015 in Virginia. The horse, a ten-year-old Saddlebred gelding, was from Wythe County and died as a result of the disease. Symptoms included loss of control of bodily movements and partial paralysis in the hind limbs, dazed appearance and lack of ability to stand.

The horse was euthanized because of the severity of his symptoms and necropsied at VDACS’ Regional Animal Health Laboratory (RAHL) in Wytheville and tested positive on June 29 at the Warrenton RAHL via a serologic test. The positive was confirmed at the National Veterinary Service Laboratories Friday July 7. It had not been vaccinated.

Dr. Joe Garvin, head of VDACS’ Office of Laboratory Services, urges horse owners to check with their veterinarians about vaccinating their animals for WNV. “West Nile is a mosquito-borne disease,” he said, “and we generally start seeing our first cases in August and September. The disease is usually preventable by vaccination, as is Eastern Equine Encephalitis, so many veterinarians recommend vaccination at least yearly, and in mosquito-prone areas, every six months.” He adds that mosquito season in Virginia can run through November.

The WNV vaccine for equines initially requires two doses administered three to six weeks apart. The vaccine takes four to six weeks from the second dose for optimal effectiveness. Horse owners should consult with their veterinarians to choose a re-vaccination schedule to protect their horses effectively.

Prevention methods besides vaccination include destroying standing water breeding sites for mosquitoes, use of insect repellents and removing animals from mosquito-infested areas during peak biting times, usually dusk to dawn. Continuous, effective mosquito control can minimize the risk of exposure of both horses and humans to mosquito-borne diseases.

Currently, no drugs exist to treat WNV specifically in horses or humans. The mortality rate in equines with WNV is about 30 percent. Since there is no specific treatment for WNV, treatment consists of supportive therapy to maintain the animal’s hydration and to prevent the animal from injuring itself. A veterinarian can prescribe treatment tailored to the particular case.

Equine owners should consult their veterinarians if an animal exhibits any neurological symptoms such as a stumbling gait, going down, facial paralysis, drooping or disinterest in their surroundings.

The following websites provide more information on WNV and how to protect humans and horses:

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Staunton-Augusta YMCA introduces Rock Steady Boxing
ACC has 18 named to Bednarik Watch List, 11 to Maxwell Watch List
Virginia State Police investigating fatal car accident in Orange County
P-Nats drop series finale to Blue Rocks
Cruise-In for a Cause to benefit Daily Living Center
UVA football: Blanding, Kiser named to Bednarik Watch List
John Adams announces statewide substance abuse policy proposals
The astronomical rise of the cryptocurrency
Bicyclist critically injured in Waynesboro accident
GAPP Coalition to hear from Skyline Drug Task Force
Virginia Tech fermentation program receives prestigious recognition
McAuliffe announces $1.2 million in dam safety, floodplain management grants
Valley League All-Star Game: South tops North, 5-0
Gavin Collins drives in all four in 4-3 Hillcats walkoff
Virginia Premier announces managed long-term services, supports program
Squirrels stumble into All-Star Break
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 