Unity Walk brings together diverse groups

Local faith groups are partnering on a Unity Walk originating in Downtown Staunton Saturday.

Unity Walk, A Call To Repentance: A Time of Prayer, Reconciliation, and Healing Saturday, will be held Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Special speakers at the event will include Pastor Roger West from Convergence Church, Bishop T.E. Payne from Oak Grove Church and Pastor Greg Mayo from Cornerstone Church of Augusta.

Event organizers are asking interested participants to gather at 261 N. Central Ave., Staunton for the event in an effort to build a community where love, prayer and unity thrive.

In the wake of the tragedy that happened in Charlottesville, organizers hope the event offers members of the Staunton/Waynesboro/Augusta County Christian community, family, friends, neighbors, and community members at-large an opportunity to fellowship together and to repent for racism and injustice in our churches, our culture, and our nation.