United Way of Greater Augusta marks National Volunteer Week with Week of Caring

During the National Volunteer Week, over 200 volunteers in the Greater Augusta region will complete projects with 11 local nonprofit agencies.

The United Way of Greater Augusta is calling it the Week of Caring (#WOC2017) and it will feature 10+ companies that are stepping up to the plate and showing our community that they care.

Some of the highlights will include DuPont Community Credit Union and their large team of over 80 volunteers that will prep and deliver Meals on Wheels for both Staunton and Waynesboro. Not to be outdone by DCCU, City National Bank is stepping up with teams that will help wash windows at the Daily Living Center and a team that will clean up the garden at the Waynesboro Senior Center.

A group from NIBCO will help Vector Industries clean out their old facility. Vector Industries is also getting help from Hershey with mulching and brush clean up in hopes to get their Memorial Path up and running. Hershey is also sorting food at the Food Bank during Week of Caring. We have several teams going out to Project Grows to help build a fence and plant potatoes, Ball Advanced Aluminum & Technologies and Synergy Rehab & Wellness.

Week of Caring officially kicks off with a Children’s Book Swap on Sunday, April 23rd at the UWGA’s office on 24 Idlewood Blvd at 1:30 with the help of Daikin Applied. United Way staff and board of directors will be visiting all sites to thank the volunteers throughout the week.