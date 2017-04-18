United Way of Greater Augusta to host Children’s Book Swap for World Book Day
Published Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017, 9:32 am
Front Page » Events » United Way of Greater Augusta to host Children’s Book Swap for World Book Day
World Book Day is April 23rd and to celebrate, the United Way of Greater Augusta is hosting a Children’s Book Swap. Families are invited to stop by with a Children’s Book to donate and in exchange they will receive a ticket that they can use to swap out for another book.
As the school year comes to an end, a lot of children will be at risk for falling behind in reading levels throughout the summer months. The only sure way of maintaining or increasing reading levels is to continuously read. We hope that our invitation to “Swap Old Stories for New Adventures” will be an inspiration to many children to continue the learning and reading process even when school lets out.
The Book Swap will be held on two different days: World Book Day Sunday April 23rd 1:30pm-4:30pm and on Wednesday April 26th 4:30pm-7:30pm. Both days will be hosted at the United Way of Greater Augusta Community Room on 24 Idlewood Blvd. in Staunton. On top of uncovering new adventures through books, kids will have a chance to enter a coloring contest, play board games and complete a craft project.
Through the generosity of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and the Staunton Braves Baseball Team, we will have door prizes to include tickets to attend both venues.
For more information, contact the United Way of Greater Augusta Community Relations Coordinator Nadina Pupic through email nadina.pupic@unitedway.org or by phone 540-885-1229
