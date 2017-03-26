 jump to example.com

Unearned runs the difference as VMI falls, 4-2

Published Sunday, Mar. 26, 2017, 10:09 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

vmiThree unearned runs were the difference in the game as The Citadel Bulldogs edged the VMI Keydets, 4-2, in SoCon baseball actionSunday afternoon in Charleston, S.C. With the win, the Bulldogs took the series two games to one.

The Citadel (9-15, 2-1 SoCon) led from the first inning on, as Ben Peden had a sacrifice fly to score Clay Martin with an unearned run. The home team’s only earned run of the game came on a Clay Buffington RBI double in the second.

The Keydets (10-13, 1-2) scored single runs in the third and fourth, but VMI could not overcome two more Bulldog runs – both unearned – in the fourth that accounted for the final margin.

Brandon Barbery was the hard-luck loser (0-4), as he went 7 1/3 innings and gave up just one earned run. Barbery surrendered nine hits and a walk while striking out four. Will Pillsbury (1-4) went a career-long 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs, while Aaron Lesiak picked up his first save with 2 1/3 hitless innings of relief.

After The Citadel took the early 2-0 lead, the Keydets came back with a run in the third. Jordan Ebersole broke a career-starting 0 for 23 skid with a double to left and three batters later, Peyton Maddox singled up the middle to cut the Keydet deficit to 2-1.

The Bulldogs notched two runs in the bottom half, however, when William Kinney reached on an error to open the inning. Jonathan Sabo singled and Peden had a bunt single to load the bases. Barbery then induced a double play grounder, but a run scored to make it 3-1 and Barrett Charpia added a RBI single to make it a three-run lead, 4-1.

The Keydets cut the margin to two in the fourth, when Ebersole singled home Smoot, but VMI got no closer. VMI threatened in the seventh, but left the bases loaded when Lesiak struck out Maddox to end the inning.

Offensively, Ebersole delivered VMI’s lone two-hit game while Jonathan Sabo and Peden had two hits apiece for the home team.

VMI baseball will return to action Tuesday, when the Keydets take on JMU in Harrisonburg. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McDyre has four hits, but Liberty falls to Charleston Southern, 11-4
Atlantic Core Building Products to invest $3 million to establish manufacturing operation in Chesapeake
No. 16 UVA tops Duke, 13-6, to take weekend series
Liberty’s CIT run ends at UMBC
Shannon Montague appointed Head of the Learning Village at St. Anne’s-Belfield School
Bridgewater College to screen Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine, host presentation by Judy Shepard
Shenandoah editor R.T. Smith publishes sixth collection of stories
Refugee teens discover strengths, work to smooth newcomers’ paths with Harrisonburg High’s Peer Leader program
Band Candy Benefit Concert to raise funds for Blackfriars Music
Craft beers increasingly made with Virginia ingredients
Route 726 in Rockingham County closed March 27-29 for repairs
Entrepreneur workshop for small business owners
Gender equality: Work still left to do in family courts
McAuliffe announces $600,000 in grants to upgrade career and technical education program
Dinner Diva: Frugal is as frugal does
Overnight lane closures on Interestate 64 in Charlottesville
Allfirst to invest $130,000, expand headquarters in Suffolk
Big innings push Liberty past Charleston Southern, 17-3
VMI tops The Citadel in extras, 4-1
Neil Gorsuch and environmental policy
Americans for Responsible Solutions applauds Gov. McAuliffe for vetoes of gun bills
Women’s lacrosse: Big first half lifts No. 19 UVA to 18-5 win over No. 17 Duke
Men’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA drops Heartbreaker in OT at No. 18 Johns Hopkins, 18-17
Men’s swimming: UVA concludes NCAA Championships
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 