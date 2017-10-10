The Undocumented to be screened at Bridgewater College Oct. 18

The Undocumented, a documentary directed by Marco Williams that investigates the causes and effects of migrant deaths along the Arizona-Mexico border, will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the Boitnott Room at Bridgewater College.

The film tells the story of Marcos Hernandez, an undocumented Mexican living and working in Chicago. He crossed the Sonora Desert in southern Arizona on his journey to the United States. Every month he sends money to his mother in Mexico who buys medicine for his brother, Gustavo, who needs a kidney transplant.

Hernandez has another reason for coming to the U.S. He has come to search for his father, Francisco, who disappeared in the Sonora Desert while trying to enter the U.S. undocumented.

Chronicled over the course of Arizona’s deadly summer months, the film weaves Hernandez’s search for his father with the assistance of humanitarians and Border Patrol agents.

The event is free and open to the public.

