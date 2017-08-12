U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine on #Charlottesville events

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine released the following statement in response to the recent displays of violence and bigotry by white nationalists in Charlottesville.

“Virginia has come so far in recent decades to put division behind us. Both Anne and I are so proud of this progress. It’s sickening to see the displays of violence and bigotry that were brought to Charlottesville by white nationalists over the last 24 hours, which tragically led to injuries and at least one death today. This is not who we are. Charlottesville is a vibrant community that recognizes the deep scars from our past and has rejected hatred in favor of inclusion.

“The fact that people like David Duke cited the President to justify their views is a disturbing reminder that divisive rhetoric has sadly contributed to a climate where individuals who espouse hate feel emboldened. As they seek publicity through their hateful tactics, let’s pull together–regardless of party, race or religion–to reject hatred in no uncertain terms and stand together. I’m encouraged by the words of leaders on both sides of the aisle who have spoken out forcefully against what has occurred today, and it’s critical that we follow up those words with action that builds a more inclusive future. We call ourselves a Commonwealth because the word signifies community. It’s who we are and we won’t go backwards.”