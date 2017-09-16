 jump to example.com

U.S. News recognizes MBU among the best in the South

Published Saturday, Sep. 16, 2017, 2:00 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Mary Baldwin University has been named a Best Regional University in the South by U.S. News & World Reportfor 2018, coming in at no. 43 up from no. 52 in 2017.

mary baldwin universityThe news magazine’s annual Best Colleges rankings are used extensively by prospective students and their families to make informed decisions about the merits of different programs and schools. This year, MBU earned recognitions in four categories:

  • #43 in Best Regional Universities South
  • #26 in Best Colleges for Veterans, Regional Universities South
  • #19 in Best Value Schools, Regional Universities South
  • Best Ethnic Diversity, Regional Universities South

Mary Baldwin shares the no. 43 spot in Best Regional Universities South with Marshall University in West Virginia and Radford University.

Previously unranked in 2017, MBU took the no. 26 spot in Best Colleges for Veterans among regional universities in the South. U.S. News looks at universities that participate in federal initiatives helping veterans and active-duty service members for this category.

Participating in the Yellow Ribbon Program and recently certified as a Virginia Values Veterans educator, MBU actively supports veterans as they navigate the benefits process and pursue their degree. MBU is also the home to the Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership, the only all-female cadet corps in the nation. 57% of VWIL graduates continue on a military leadership path, while most of the remainder choose to serve in civilian government, education, and health sciences.

MBU was also named among the most racially and ethnically diverse colleges and universities in the South. By encouraging students to share their different backgrounds and points of view, MBU is proud to have such a vibrant and inclusive community on campus.

“As soon as I stepped foot on MBU’s campus during orientation week, I felt like it was my second home,” said Kourtney Goodman ’20. “Being able to have the opportunity to lead and become very involved as an African-American woman is very important to me.”

In determining this ranking, U.S. News factors in the proportion of minority students (not including international students) and the overall mix of groups in the student body for 2016–17 academic year.

MBU also came in at no. 19 for Best Value Schools, Regional Universities South. Showing the value of an MBU degree, U.S. News ranks universities on giving their students a quality education for a relatively low cost. Only schools in the top half of their best college rankings are considered for the list. Each year MBU awards more than 16 million in scholarships and aid.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Live Blog: UVA hosts UConn on Football Saturday

AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (1-1) hosts UConn (1-0) in college football action on Saturday.

Liberalsplainin' is not going to bridge the racial, political divide

It has become de rigueur among progressives to sneer down our noses at the working-class whites who feel that they are being left behind.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

#Charlottesville: Divide, not unite

We now have the second side to the “both sides” dichotomy of #Charlottesville that President Trump tried to sell us on.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
WTJU forging global connections through radio station visit from Ghana
Live Blog: UVA hosts UConn on Football Saturday
Virginia State Police investigating death in Buckingham County
UVA tops Virginia Tech in football: Wait, men’s soccer
Women’s soccer: No. 5 Virginia plays NC State to 0-0 draw in ACC opener
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 18-22
Virginia Tech, UVA students team up for sustainability
Adopt a teacher, and give them teaching supplies
Deadline for Miss State Fair of Virginia quickly approaching
Now’s a good time to have chimneys, heating units inspected
Route 250 bridge work continues this weekend
Northam hits $16.3 million in campaign fundraising: Report
HRSA awards $3 million to Virginia health centers to tackle mental health, opioids
Virginia Transportation Construction alliance endorses Northam for governor
McAuliffe statement on planned protest in Richmond tomorrow
Speaker Howell on Anthem remaining in Virginia exchange
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 