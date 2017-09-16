U.S. News recognizes MBU among the best in the South

Mary Baldwin University has been named a Best Regional University in the South by U.S. News & World Reportfor 2018, coming in at no. 43 up from no. 52 in 2017.

The news magazine’s annual Best Colleges rankings are used extensively by prospective students and their families to make informed decisions about the merits of different programs and schools. This year, MBU earned recognitions in four categories:

#43 in Best Regional Universities South

#26 in Best Colleges for Veterans, Regional Universities South

#19 in Best Value Schools, Regional Universities South

Best Ethnic Diversity, Regional Universities South

Mary Baldwin shares the no. 43 spot in Best Regional Universities South with Marshall University in West Virginia and Radford University.

Previously unranked in 2017, MBU took the no. 26 spot in Best Colleges for Veterans among regional universities in the South. U.S. News looks at universities that participate in federal initiatives helping veterans and active-duty service members for this category.

Participating in the Yellow Ribbon Program and recently certified as a Virginia Values Veterans educator, MBU actively supports veterans as they navigate the benefits process and pursue their degree. MBU is also the home to the Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership, the only all-female cadet corps in the nation. 57% of VWIL graduates continue on a military leadership path, while most of the remainder choose to serve in civilian government, education, and health sciences.

MBU was also named among the most racially and ethnically diverse colleges and universities in the South. By encouraging students to share their different backgrounds and points of view, MBU is proud to have such a vibrant and inclusive community on campus.

“As soon as I stepped foot on MBU’s campus during orientation week, I felt like it was my second home,” said Kourtney Goodman ’20. “Being able to have the opportunity to lead and become very involved as an African-American woman is very important to me.”

In determining this ranking, U.S. News factors in the proportion of minority students (not including international students) and the overall mix of groups in the student body for 2016–17 academic year.

MBU also came in at no. 19 for Best Value Schools, Regional Universities South. Showing the value of an MBU degree, U.S. News ranks universities on giving their students a quality education for a relatively low cost. Only schools in the top half of their best college rankings are considered for the list. Each year MBU awards more than 16 million in scholarships and aid.