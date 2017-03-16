U.S. Army Field Band coming to the Wayne Theatre on March 20

The Wayne Theatre presents a special free performance of the U.S. Army Field Band on Monday, March 20, at 7 p.m.

Known as The Jazz Ambassadors, America’s Big Band, the 19-member ensemble is the official touring band of the United States Army.

“The Wayne Theatre is honored to be able to present a concert with the musical ambassadors of the U.S. Army,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

The band’s diverse repertoire includes big band swing, bebop, Latin, contemporary jazz, standards, popular tunes, Dixieland, vocals, and patriotic selections, many of which are written or arranged by members of the Jazz Ambassadors.

The Jazz Ambassadors have appeared in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India, and throughout Europe. Recent notable performances include concerts at the Toronto Jazz Festival, the Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Jazz Education Network Conference, and an appearance on “The Colbert Report. ”

The band has been featured in joint concerts with Marvin Hamlisch and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, the Seattle Symphony Pops, the Colorado Pops Orchestra, and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall.

Admission to the Monday, March 20 show at the Wayne Theatre is free, but tickets are required.

Ticketholders must be seated by 6:45 p.m. Unclaimed seats will be released at 6:50 p.m.

Two special treats: students from Waynesboro High School will join the band on stage for a number, and the Pack 73 Boy Scouts will present colors at the program.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org.