 jump to example.com

Two new studios, seven new artisans join 23rd annual Studio Tour.

Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, 7:22 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Forty-five artisans in 25 studios throughout Central Virginia will display their craft during the 23rd annual Artisans Studio Tour on November 11 and 12. The self-guided tour, free and open to the public, is an opportunity to talk to professional artisans in a studio environment and experience their passion for creating finely crafted objects.

newspaperEach year the current Tour participants seek out quality, professional artisans to join the tour. Seven artisans including 2 new studios are new in 2017.

On High Street in Charlottesville Gabriel Ofriesh will open his work space to display his elegant jewelry. Gabriel is new to the studio tour, but he is hardly a novice craftsman. He has been working with precious metals and stones for forty years.

Sarah Tremaine’s Crozet studio is the second new space on the tour this year. Sarah combines her experience as a painter with her love of nature, creating wearable art and lovely hanging art panels with silk, wool and ecoprint. Potter Brian Lacy of Roseland, also a first-year studio tour artisan, will join Sarah and show his functional stoneware and porcelain work.

Susan Haas of Leesburg is another newcomer to the Artisans Studio Tour. Visitors can find her mesmerizing blown glass at Phineas Rose in Madison County. Potter Rebekah Wostrel has shown throughout the world and on the Tour weekend will join artisans in tour studio 15 in Belmont.

The final two newcomers are part of the tour’s emerging artisans program. Potter Sherri Raffaele will join tour veteran Noah Hughey-Commer in his Lovingston studio. Adam Childress of Richmond works in glass and will join returning artisan Kirk McCauley in Kirk’s woodworking studio in North Garden.
The Artisans Studio Tour was founded in 1994 by a group of Charlottesville area artisans to enhance the community’s awareness of professional artisans living and working in the region. This year marks the 23rd year that artists will open their studios and collaborate to make a public showing of their work. There will be artisan demonstrations and opportunities to learn about the working processes throughout the Studio Tour. The tour provides an excellent opportunity to purchase the work of talented area artisans as unique gifts or for your own collection. Each studio provides locally sourced refreshments and fine hospitality. The studios and craftsmen are varied, but their commitment to the art of fine craftsmanship pervades the tour.

Directions and a map can be found on the studio tour website. You are invited to join from 10 AM – 5 PM on November 11 and 12, 2017.

For more information about the Artisans Studio Tour, and links to individual artisan websites, visit online at www.artisanstudiotour.com, like the Tour on Facebook at facebook.com/artisans.studio.tour, or contact Nancy Ross at director@artisanstudiotour.com or 434-973-6846.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Shenandoah National Park Trust research grant open for applications
Music, puppets and pogo stunts will keep State Fair attendees entertained
Ken Plum: Tread on me
VCU professor receives $4.73M grant to launch program that will help Richmond children with asthma
Walked-off again, P-Nats fall 6-5
Homers power Hillcats to 5-1 win
Women’s soccer: No. 10 Virginia takes 2-1 victory at No. 2 West Virginia
Report: Virginia ranked #3 most expensive state for auto insurance in new study
Boots ‘N Brews event to benefit Mental Health America of Augusta
Activists announce three-day pipeline protest
Northam issues K-12 education policy plan
College football TV schedule: Week Zero
Charlottesville Community Recovery Town Hall rescheduled to Sunday
Nation’s largest suicide prevention organization to honor veterans at Arlington National Cemetery
Stable Craft Brewing to triple production
McAuliffe launches Task Force on Public Safety Preparedness and Response to Civil Unrest
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 