Two local high schools honored for student financial literacy programs

Fort Defiance High School and Stuarts Draft High School have earned a spot on the 100 Best w!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance national ranking released by Working in Support of Education (w!se), a NYC-based educational not-for-profit focused on promoting student financial literacy nationwide.

Although w!se does not publish total numbers of high schools that use the test, nearly all Virginia High Schools use it. This means that students at FDHS and SDHS performed among the highest in both Virginia and the nation on the w!se standardized Financial Literacy Certification Test.

The full list of winners is available at bit.ly/2p0WPwQ.

Augusta County Schools has made teaching financial literacy a priority in its curriculum. By incorporating credential testing, our students have been empowered to take control of their future and ensure that they are able to achieve financial well-being.

Finding ways to address the chronic lack of financial literacy among our young people is of the utmost importance for us. With our students on the cusp of making critical life decisions – such as taking on student loans and applying for credit cards – it is vital that they are equipped to navigate these new financial frontiers. We also hope that these skills have a positive long-term effect by assisting young people in making healthy financial choices today that will ultimately help close the U.S. retirement savings gap in the future.