Two homers down Lynchburg
Published Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017, 11:05 pm
Front Page » Sports » Two homers down Lynchburg
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Brock Hartson retired the first 13 Keys hitters he faced at Nymeo Field Thursday night. However, Frederick used two home runs in the next four batters to score three quick runs and hold on for a 3-1 final in the series opener.
Hartson tied a career high with seven innings, which he also accomplished May 17 against Winston-Salem. After 4 1/3 perfect innings, Yermin Mercedes broke through with a line-drive single to left. Alex Murphy drilled a ball down the left-field line for a two-run homer, his sixth of the season. Two batters later, Armando Araiza hit a solo homer over the left field fence, and the Keys led 3-0. Hartson (2-3) only allowed two other hits the rest of the night and struck out four while walking none.
Lynchburg’s offense finally took the lid off the basket in the ninth. After failing to score for 23 consecutive innings, Sicnarf Loopstok opened the stanza with a single to center. With two outs, Daniel Salters singled to bring the possible tying run to the plate. Yonahtan Mendoza drove in Loopstok to bring the Hillcats within a pair, 3-1, but a strikeout ended the game with runners on the corners.
Lynchburg continues its four-game series against Frederick Friday at 7 p.m. Shane Bieber (1-1, 4.19) will start for the Hillcats against Cody Sedlock (4-4, 6.10). The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com, beginning with pre-game coverage at 6:50 p.m.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion